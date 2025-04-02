8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller $27 $50 Save $23 A versatile controller that has a fantastic build, and offers all the bells and whistles you'd need. For a limited time, you can score this controller for cheap as it drop to just $27. $27 at Woot

You can't beat the feel of a physical controller, which is why it's at least worth giving a shot if you're someone that likes to play games on mobile. The problem is that most quality controllers are pretty expensive, which means it's hard to take a risk on something that you may not like or even use again.

Luckily, this top-rated controller from 8Bitdo is now down to its lowest price, thanks to this deep 46% discount from Woot, which brings the price down to just $27. So if you've been thinking about grabbing a controller, now's going to be a good time to pick this one up.

What's great about the 8Bitdo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller?

Source: 8Bitdo

This controller delivers a design that's sleek and fairly versatile, with the ability to accommodate a variety of different devices, ranging in size from 100mm to 170mm in length. You get a variety of inputs, with a D-pad, analog sticks, triggers, and shoulder buttons.

Despite having all these features, the controller is light, which makes it easier to take with you on the go. Plus, you get added durability with the controller since it makes use of hall effect joysticks and triggers, ensuring accuracy that will continue, regardless of how many hours you use this device.

8Bitdo also adds some nice added touches with two Pro back peddles, along with a metal ring that surrounds the joysticks that provides an extra layer of protection. There's also a turbo button and the controller can be customized using the brand's software. For the most part, you really can't go wrong here at this great price.

Perhaps the only thing that really jumps out here is that this only comes with a 90-day warranty supplied by Woot. While this isn't alarming, it is something we thought would be good to point out. If this sounds like what you're looking for, now's going to be the perfect time to pick one up. Just be sure to grab it as soon as you can because supplies are limited.