If you're looking to up your mobile gaming experience, a physical controller is the way to go. While there are plenty of great options, we think the 8BitDo SN30 Pro is going to be a fantastic option thanks to its nostalgic retro design and fantastic hardware. Better yet, the controller is now seeing a substantial discount that knocks 20% off its original retail price, bringing it down to just $36 for a limited time.

What's great about the 8BitDo SN30 Pro?

8BitDo has been making some fantastic controllers over the past few years, with designs that really tug at the heart strings if you're someone that loves retro gaming. The SN30 Pro takes a classic design inspired by the Nintendo SNES game console and adds some nice modern touches like hall-effect sticks and additional shoulder buttons.

In addition, this controller also supports gyro control, and also has rumble vibration as well. You can use it wired or wirelessly, with up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. It can be charged via USB-C and takes roughly up to two hours for a full charge. Despite its compact size, it still packs quite a punch, and is compatible with a wide range of devices.

The SN30 Pro can be used on Android, PC, Steam Deck, Apple products, Raspberry Pi, and many more devices. And you also get a choice of two colors, with the G Classical and Gray editions. Just be sure to act quickly in order to score the great discount that knocks the price down to just $36.