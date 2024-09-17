8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad $29 $50 Save $21 8Bitdo's Pro 2 offers a ton of value at today's sale price. In addition to the company's track record of quality and reliability, you get a Bluetooth controller with a rumble vibration feature, tons of button mapping customization options, and support for all of your favorite platforms—all for just $29. $29 at Best Buy

It's not hyperbolic to say that purchasing a Bluetooth controller to use for mobile gaming will take your skills to the next level. This is a fairly widely agreed upon sentiment, underscored by the fact that games like Call of Duty will put you in a completely separate multiplayer game lobby if they detect you are using such an accessory. With this in mind, if you don't already have a dedicated Android game controller, you should consider today's deal on the 8BitDo Pro 2. It's highly customizable, packs a ton of features, and for a limited time it's over 40% off.

Why you should buy the 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Gamepad

The 8BitDo Pro 2 has a lot going for it. For starters, there's the company's reputation. It's well-known in the space, and we have mentioned their products in several roundups over the years, including our guide to weird but awesome Android game controllers. Then there is the PS-esque design. The PlayStation controller is iconic for its parallel dual analog sticks, colorful XABY layout, and rounded gray handles.

The Pro 2 modernizes the classic design with a modifiable rumble vibration feature, and software that lets you customize and map every button. You also get Pro-level back buttons, enhanced grip pads, custom profile switching, and a battery that lasts up to 20 hours per charge. You can even adjust the precision of your joysticks and the range of your triggers for more control and faster reaction times. The 8BitDo Ultimate Software is compatible with PC, Android, and iOS, but the controller itself should work with everything from the Steam Deck to the Nintendo Switch.

I'm in the camp that says mobile gaming is seriously underrated, especially when it comes to using a Bluetooth controller, and it doesn't always have to be on-the-go. Don't tell my editors, but I often play Call of Duty Mobile at my work desk. It takes 30 seconds to go from not playing to starting an online match, and they rarely last more than five minutes. It's great for break time or a quick refocus, and for me, it's nearly 1:1 with gaming on a full-sized console, sans the big screen. So again, if you don't currently have a Bluetooth controller for gaming on Android, you should strongly consider the 8BitDo Pro 2 while it's still on sale.