Summary 8BitDo has introduced a new clip accessory for its Micro or Zero 2 controllers.

The accessory makes it easy to attach the controller to mobile phones for a vertical gaming experience.

The setup emulates the look and feel of early handheld gaming systems and costs just $10.

Physical controllers are an absolute must if you're looking to really improve your gaming experience on a mobile device. Of course, there are plenty of great controller options to choose from, but if you're looking for something a little more retro, then 8BitDo's controller lineup is going to be right up your alley.

The brand has a wide selection, but if you're looking for something really compact, we suggest going with the Micro or Zero 2 controllers. Best of all, 8BitDo has now introduced a new clip accessory that allows the controllers to easily attach to phones, possibly making the experience more seamless (via Retro Dodo).

A new way to play

While it looks pretty clever and the $10 price makes the accessory a no-brainer, it's unclear just how good this feels in the hand. While producing great controllers is one thing, having them feel good while you're playing is another.

We can see from the image that this accessory elevates the controller above the screen. So, this kind of setup is going to work better if you're using emulation software or playing games that put the touch controls towards the bottom of the screen.

While vertical controller solutions were pretty popular some years back, bringing a cool retro aesthetic, most brands have moved on, and are now using a horizontal orientation for its products when the phone is attached.

As mentioned before, having physical controls can make a world of difference when it comes to playing games, but we don't know how this setup would translate when it comes to longer gaming sessions, since we haven't tested it. Luckily, it doesn't cost that much to try out and it could be a solid accessory.

If you're on the fence, you might want to hold off until some solid reviews come in, or you can always go with another option, like 8BitDo's Ultimate game controller which is now just $40.