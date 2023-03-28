Source: Ultimate Ears Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 $80 $100 Save $20 Whether you need a rugged portable Bluetooth speaker for your most daring outdoor adventures or just for chilling by the poolside, you can't go wrong with the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3. This great little speaker just got marked back down to the low price we saw last holiday season. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy

Even those among us who stubbornly cling to our wired headphones and 3.5mm audio jacks probably have at least one Bluetooth speaker. In fact, a speaker is arguably an even better argument for wireless freedom than something like over-ear headphones, as these audio devices are built specifically with portability in mind. Bluetooth speakers are perfect for poolside parties, barbecues, shower concerts, camping trips, beach vacations, and making yardwork fun. Just in time for spring and summer, the UE Wonderboom 3, one of the most popular Bluetooth speakers around, is seeing a rare discount.

Why the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 is a nearly perfect portable speaker

Ultimate Ears makes some of the most iconic Bluetooth speakers out there, with bright color schemes and distinctive oversized push-button controls that are recognizable at a glance. The UE Wonderboom 3 carries not only the brand's unique style but also its penchant for making durable and well-designed portable speakers that put out great sound. The Wonderboom's 360-degree design produces warm, room-filling audio with punchy lows and clean highs. You're probably going to pump up the volume on a party speaker like this, and you'll be glad to know that sound quality won't suffer for it. Its 130-foot wireless range and 14-hour battery life are also very impressive for a speaker of this size.

In keeping with the brand's knack for rugged design, the Wonderboom 3 is both dustproof and water-resistant, boasting an IP67 protection rating — perfect for the pool or the beach where splashes and sand are pretty much unavoidable. This speaker can even be submerged in water for as long as 30 minutes without damage. Considering that it floats, though, you likely don't have to worry too much about losing it should it take a dip. It also has a handy canvas loop for hanging it up or lashing it to your bag.

Our only real complaint with the Wonderboom 3 is that, for some reason, Ultimate Ears decided to give it a micro-USB charging port rather than USB-C. That's a glaring oversight for a speaker designed in 2022. Not only does this force you to dig out one of your old micro-USB cables, but it also means that the charging port on the Woderboom 3 is less durable than newer, reversible USB-C. This is, admittedly, not the biggest inconvenience, unless you're one of those amazing people who can actually use just one cable and charger for everything you own.

If you can deal with the (fairly minor) inconvenience of micro-USB charging, the UE Wonderboom 3 is a fantastic portable speaker, and this time around, all four colorways are on sale, unlike the deal we got in February where only the black was marked down (and for a smaller discount).