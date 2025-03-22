We've seen some great deals over the past month, but if you've been looking to get rid of some old tech and want to upgrade to the latest from Samsung in the process, now's going to be a great time. Samsung's now offering some excellent trade-in promotions that are spread across all product categories.

That means you're going to be able to get some excellent discounts on the brand's phones, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, and more. With savings of up to $1,000, it's definitely worth taking a look at. With that said, let's go ahead and check out some of the stand-out deals from this promotion.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

If you're looking for a tablet-style foldable phone, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Sure, it isn't the thinnest foldable on the market, but it's reliable and offers everything you'd want from a smartphone. You get two beautiful AMOLED displays, software that really shows off how great a foldable can be, and right now, it comes in at a price that you can't really ignore. The Samsung promotion knocks up to $1,000 off with eligible trade-in, making it the perfect time to get rid of your old phone or tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

This is the foldable phone to get if you're on a budget and looking for something compact. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a fantastic look and vibrant inner display. You also get a large cover display that can also be used to access some of the phone's more basic features. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 also has excellent battery life, and while we aren't fans of the retail price, this deal can knock up to $700 off with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

If you're looking for a big phone, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is going to be a great option. Not only does it have a large 6.9-inch screen, but it's also quite beautiful as well, offering vibrant colors, and a refresh rate that can ramp up to 120Hz. Furthermore, you get an impressive set of cameras, good battery life, and there's even an S Pen stylus that allows you to jot down notes when needed. While it's pretty pricey, you can now save up to $900 with Samsung's trade-in promotion.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is one of the best smartwatches that you can buy right now. It features a large and bright AMOLED screen, along with a durable and light case made from titanium. You also get impressive health and fitness tracking features, along with great battery life. This is the watch to get if you want the best that Samsung offers. With this promotion, you can save up to $325 with eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7

If you're looking for a smartwatch that provides the best overall experience, then the Galaxy Watch 7 is going to be it. The watch features a sleek design that can be dressed up or down. It also comes in two sizes, and is lightweight and durable thanks to its aluminum case. You get a fantastic screen that looks great in all conditions, along with excellent health and fitness metrics tracking. Battery life is also quite good, and you get access to a ton of different apps thanks to Wear OS. The best part, you can now save up to $200 when you trade in an eligible product.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro