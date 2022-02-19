Welcome to the roundup of the best Android apps that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous month or so. Today I have a new software keyboard from Simple Mobile Tools, a fresh Reddit app aiming for high customizability, and a photo crop/resize tool from Yogesh Dama. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last month.

Apps

Simple Keyboard

At this point, Simple Mobile Tools is a mainstay on Android, thanks to its simple open-source tools. The latest release from the developer is a software keyboard appropriately named Simple Keyboard. There are no ads, no in-app purchases, and most importantly, no unnecessary permissions. It's built with a Material Design aesthetic and offers a dark theme. While the feature set is basic, it's still a capable keyboard that's free, which means everyone can check it out to make up their own minds.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Flex for reddit

Reddit apps are often dividing, which is why everyone has their favorite. Some prefer simple apps that keep things minimal, while others are interested in flashy magazine layouts. The beauty is nobody is wrong, but wouldn't it be nice if one app out there offered all of the customizations anyone would need to bend a Reddit app to their will? Well, that's what Flex for reddit aims to offer. This is a highly customizable Reddit app, with tons of options to edit just about anything you see on your screen, from the text to the content layout. Keep in mind Flex for reddit is still under heavy development, so you may run across bugs or other issues. Still, what's already provided is pretty dang good, so if you're looking for a new Reddit app, Flex for reddit is already a solid choice.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

2 Images Expand Expand

Close

Resize Image - Resize Photos

If you're looking to crop or resize photos easily, then you might want to check out Resize Image - Resize Photos. It's the latest release from Yogesh Dama, who excels at simple but useful apps. What's great is that you can batch resize, so you're not stuck editing your photos one by one. You can save your images in PNG and JPEG, and you can even share directly from the app. All basic stuff, but still useful if you're looking to resize or crop a bunch of photos.

Monetization: $1.49 / contains ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Widgetshare

Widgetshare is a simple app that makes it easy to share photos with friends and family. This is a photo widget, and you can select a gallery or a single photo. Since you can share your images with friends and family who have connected their widget to yours, anyone in the group can change the imagery. This way, friends and family can share photos that show up directly in the widget so that everyone gets to see them, which is actually pretty nifty.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

KNIT

This one is for all of you knitters out there. KNIT offers an easy way to track all of your knitting projects and tools in a single place. Not only can you create an inventory to track all of your yarn and needles, but knitting patterns are also easily finagled on the touchscreen so that you can stick to your tablet or phone once you've set up KNIT. More features and updates are also expected, and the developer is open to ideas on how to improve the app further, so feel free to reach out to the dev through the email listed on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Wear Hue

If you'd like to control your Philips Hue devices from your wrist, then Wear Hue from refect is what you're looking for. It's a simple app that remotely connects to your Philips Hue devices by linking directly to the Philips Hue bridge. This way, you can easily view and toggle device state while setting light color and brightness., all from the comfort of your wrist.

Monetization: $1.49 / no ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Samsung Compass

This is Samsung's latest WearOS app, and of course, it's proprietary to the Galaxy Watch 4. Sadly it would appear that Samsung broke the compass with a recent update, though the app is still being updated, so there's also a chance it's working again. Even if it isn't, there's no doubt Samsung will address the issue, so if you're looking for a compass for your Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Compass is an option now available on the Play Store.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Live Wallpapers

Brickize: Brick Wallpapers

It's rare to see unique live wallpapers anymore, but Brickize: Brick Wallpapers bucks this trend with a slick app that changes your images into pixilated backgrounds. You can choose the size of the pixels, and since you can choose your images, the possibilities are endless. This is a great app for generating minimal wallpapers (using large pixels). You can also create wallpapers that simulate the beauty of pointillism, which should appeal to all you art nuts out there.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

3 Images Expand Expand Expand

Close

Know A Worthy New App? Let Us Know!

If you have an application in mind for the next issue of the roundup, feel free to send us an email and let us know.

Important: there are 2 requirements in order for the app to be considered, listed below.

the app's launch date has to be no longer than a month ago

it has to be original, ground-breaking, well-reviewed, interesting, fun, etc - the cream of the crop

Now, if and only if the above requirements have been satisfied, fire up an email to this address: oh.no.its.the@androidpolice.com.

1 sponsored placement per week is available (your app would be featured at the top and marked as sponsored) - please contact us for details.

9 new and notable Android apps from the last three weeks including AirGuard, Pointz, and CAPod (1/01/22 - 01/22/22) The best Play Store apps released in the last few weeks

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email