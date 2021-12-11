Welcome to the roundup of the best Android applications and live wallpapers that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous four weeks or so. Today I have a port of the popular Wallpaper Engine sold on Steam, the launch of a visual productivity app from Corel, and the arrival of an e-book app from the Red Cross that offers free course training. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last four weeks.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous app roundups.

Apps

MindManager

MindManager is a visual productivity app, much like the other mind mappers out there, but this one comes from Corel, so it has the backing of a major corporation. To be clear, this is an app for Chromebooks only, and while you can try the app for free, a subscription is required to use the app long-term, which starts at $100 a year. So yeah, Corel is still following in the footsteps of Adobe, and so it too offers subscription apps, such as this newly-released visual productivity app.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

eBooks: American Red Cross

The Red Cross has created an e-book app that offers its Red Cross course training manuals, and this app is free. While the name is a little odd, focusing on e-books, it's the free manuals contained within that are incredibly helpful. So if you've ever wanted to take a few of Red Cross's training courses but have never had the time to spare, now you can read through these manuals in the comfort of your home to brush up on proper procedures should an emergency strike.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Weight Tracker +

If you're looking for a simple free app to track your weight and don't mind ads in your apps, then Weight Tracker + is worth a look. The UI is easy to read and interact with, though all inputs are manual, something to keep in mind if you're used to auto-tracking in other apps and devices. Then again, if you prefer to have complete control over the numbers inputted into your tracker, then this is the sort of app that should appeal.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

NASCAR Tracks

If you're a Nascar fan, then NASCAR Tracks is an app you may want to look at if you happen to frequent many live races. Not only does this app offer access to your mobile tickets, but there's also access to event maps, event times, and all of the other info you would need as a visitor of these racing events. While the design of the app isn't that flashy, it gets the job done, and that's really all anyone needs.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Manufacturer And Tie-In Apps

Amazon Astro

Amazon has teased an exclusive household robot named Astro, and this is the tie-in app for that invite-only product. Ideally, Astro can monitor your house while away, thanks to its Alexa integration, and so you'll use this app to view live video feeds, send the robot to specific rooms, or receive alerts when the robot notices something fishy. Essentially Amazon created a rolling robot that can stroll around your home, much like a Roomba, but instead of chasing dirt, this robot chases criminals. Yep, Amazon is entering the robotic security field, and there's absolutely nothing worrying about this whatsoever.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Playmobil PRO

Playmobil PRO is a new line of pro kits from Playmobil. These are kits for builders and designers so they can experiment to come up with awesome stuff, and so this app ties into these products as it's basically a documentation tool for developing new designs. You can even take pics of your physical builds as they are in progress. This way, you won't forget any of the cool stuff you've built or how you built any of it. So if you're big into kit-bashing and other homemade builds, perhaps it's time to go pro?

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $2.49 apiece

Playmobil PRO Developer: geobra BrandstÃ¤tter Stiftung & Co.KG Price: Free Download

C3 Portal App

Sony has released the C3 Portal App, and as you can guess, this portal leads to cloud storage where anyone with access can connect to your C3 Portal can share and upload images. Basically, if you own a Sony camera and would like to store your photos in the cloud easily, then install this app on your Android device, connect it to your camera, and you're off to the races.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Live Wallpapers

Wallpaper Engine

Android Police coverage: Popular Windows tool Wallpaper Engine is now available for Android

Steam has been selling an awesome wallpaper app called Wallpaper Engine for years now, and this app has finally made its way to Android. Since Android has offered live wallpapers since the very beginning, it makes sense Wallpaper Engine was finally ported over. What's great about this release is that you can import your favorite desktop wallpapers to use them on Android, with GIFs, 2D, and 3D animations supported out of the box. Best of all, the Android app is free, and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements. It doesn't get much better than this, folks.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

