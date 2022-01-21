Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so I've compiled the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week for today's roundup. Of course, I have some awesome sales to share with everyone today, including some excellent standouts. First up is Teslagrad, a gorgeous puzzle platformer that's easily worth a dollar. Next, I have Rebel Cops, a worthy tactical spinoff derived from This Is the Police. Last but not least is 9th Dawn III RPG, an awesome RPG filled with hours of deep gameplay. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.
If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.
Free
Apps
- Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Shout Screen - Big Text Announcements $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
Games
- NABOKI $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 hours
- 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Block Puzzle $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Neon Beats | Musical AMOLED Game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Superheroes Junior Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Lost Ship $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Data Defense $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Theme Park Simulator $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Asylum (Horror game) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- World War 3 - Tower Defense $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cooking Kawaii - cooking game madness fever $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Cytus II $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Castle Defender Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stickman Master: Shadow Fight $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stories: Your Choice (novels) $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Timus: Rounded Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 day
Sale
Apps
- Bluetooth Commander Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Science For Kids $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- FV File Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Logo Maker: Graphic Design, Logo Templates $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- RE Equalizer Music Player $3.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Green Project $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Binary Fun: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Epic Astro Story $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Home Run High $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- One Line Coloring $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Teslagrad $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- Daily Wallpapers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
- Aline Blue: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Aline Green: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- iOS 15 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Minka Dark Squircle - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Aline Pink: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Comics Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ares Launcher Prime & 4D theme $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lucid Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimal White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Don't miss out on the sales for Old Man's Journey, Hexologic, and ELOH