Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and so I've compiled the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week for today's roundup. Of course, I have some awesome sales to share with everyone today, including some excellent standouts. First up is Teslagrad, a gorgeous puzzle platformer that's easily worth a dollar. Next, I have Rebel Cops, a worthy tactical spinoff derived from This Is the Police. Last but not least is 9th Dawn III RPG, an awesome RPG filled with hours of deep gameplay. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.

If you're looking for older posts, here's where you can find our previous sales roundups.

Free

Apps

  1. Memorize: Learn Korean Words with Flashcards $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Shout Screen - Big Text Announcements $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day

Games

  1. NABOKI $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. 2048 - Puzzle Game $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Block Puzzle $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Neon Beats | Musical AMOLED Game $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. The Weapon King VIP - Making Legendary Swords $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Timing Hero PV: Retro Fighting Action RPG $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Wonder Knights PV: Nonstop Action Shmup RPG $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  9. Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Legend of the cartoon $2.49 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Superheroes Junior Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Premium) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. Terra Fighter 2 Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  14. The Lost Ship $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  15. Data Defense $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  16. Theme Park Simulator $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Asylum (Horror game) $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Egyptian Pyramids Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Freelancer 2: Idle gamedev life simulator [VIP] $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  20. Intergalactic Space Virtual Reality Roller Coaster $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  21. VR Pirates Ahoy - Underwater Shipwrecks Voyage $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. World War 3 - Tower Defense $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Cooking Kawaii - cooking game madness fever $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. Cytus II $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. Offline Tap tap cartoonist - Cartoon999 (VIP) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. Bulbs - A game of lights $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  28. Castle Defender Premium $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  29. College Days - Winter Break $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  30. Stickman Master: Shadow Fight $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days
  31. Stories: Your Choice (novels) $3.49 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Timus: Rounded Dark Icon Pack $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Video Gallery - HD Video Live Wallpapers $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 day

Sale

Apps

  1. Bluetooth Commander Pro $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Diseases & Disorders $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Science For Kids $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. JPEG Optimizer PRO with PDF support $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. FV File Pro $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Logo Maker: Graphic Design, Logo Templates $19.99 -> $12.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. RE Equalizer Music Player $3.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Diseases Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Drugs Dictionary $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Medical terms (OFFLINE) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. MechaNika $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Green Project $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Binary Fun: Number System Pro $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Choice of Life: Middle Ages $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Epic Astro Story $5.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Home Run High $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. One Line Coloring $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Braveland Pirate $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Codex of Victory - sci-fi turn based strategy $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Guns'n'Glory Heroes Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Magic Cookies! $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Ninja Hero Cats Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Rebel Cops $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Note Fighter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. 9th Dawn III RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  18. Teslagrad $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Daily Wallpapers Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 hours
  2. Aline Blue: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Aline Green: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Daily Wallpapers Pro - Auto Change Wallpapers $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Garis Light - Lines Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. iOS 15 White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Minka Dark Squircle - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Aline Pink: linear icon pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Comics Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  10. Ares Launcher Prime & 4D theme $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Computer Launcher Win 10 Launcher Prime $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Lucid Launcher Pro $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Minimal White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Light Sensation- Icon Pack BETA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
friday
14 temporarily free and 33 on-sale apps and games for Friday

Don't miss out on the sales for Old Man's Journey, Hexologic, and ELOH

Read Next
Related Topics
About The Author
Matthew Sholtz (1779 Articles Published)

Matthew is a furious nitpicker and something of a (albeit amusing) curmudgeon. A person who holds an oddly deep interest in Android and advancing the state of gaming on the platform. Some may say a ridiculous task, but it is one he is willing to take on from the comfort of his armchair.

More From Matthew Sholtz