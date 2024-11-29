This article is sponsored by 70mai. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

Why choose 70mai?

Founded in 2016, 70mai has quickly become a global leader in auto-intelligence technology, specializing in premium dash cams that redefine safety and convenience. With over 1.5 million units sold annually across more than 100 countries, the brand is synonymous with innovation.

From sleek designs and user-friendly features to unparalleled image quality, 70mai’s dash cams are the go-to choice for drivers who value security and performance.

70mai Dash Cam A810: The ultimate 4K driving assistant

If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that prioritizes safety, the A810 is a game-changer.

The 70mai Dash Cam A810 is a flagship device designed for drivers who refuse to compromise on quality and innovation. Equipped with the groundbreaking Sony Starvis 2 IMX678 sensor, this dash cam offers 4K UHD resolution for unparalleled clarity. Whether you’re capturing the smallest license plate details or recording scenic road trips, the A810 ensures every moment is vividly clear.

Its cutting-edge HDR algorithm improves footage quality in low-light and high-contrast environments, making it the ideal companion for both day and night driving.

What truly sets the A810 apart is its versatility and intelligent features. The HDR dual-channel recording supports a 1080P HDR rear or interior camera, making it perfect for those who want full coverage of their vehicle’s surroundings. With a 4G connectivity option, drivers can remotely monitor their car, receive instant alerts about suspicious activities, and even track the vehicle's location.

The ADAS system adds another layer of safety, providing real-time voice alerts for potential collisions, lane departures, and pedestrian detection.

This dash cam is perfect for tech-savvy drivers who value both safety and convenience. Whether you're a commuter navigating urban traffic, a road trip enthusiast capturing every twist and turn, or someone who prioritizes vehicle security, the A810 delivers on every front.

Unparalleled clarity

Capture every detail with improved low-light performance, a 90% larger photosensitive area, and reduced noise in high-contrast environments.

Dual-channel HDR

Pair with a rear or interior camera for full coverage, crucial for capturing incidents like rear-end collisions or monitoring in-car activities.

4G connectivity

Receive real-time alerts, track your car’s location, and view footage remotely through the app. (4G Hardwire Kit sold separately.)

Advanced Driver Assistance (ADAS)

Enjoy real-time voice alerts for lane departures, potential collisions, and pedestrian detection.

70mai Dash Cam A510: Balanced performance for everyday driving

For drivers seeking reliable, mid-range protection with smart features, the A510 is a fantastic choice.

The 70mai Dash Cam A510 strikes an excellent balance between affordability and advanced features. Powered by the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, it records at 1944P resolution, ensuring crystal-clear footage even in challenging lighting conditions. The A510 also supports dual HDR channels, allowing users to pair it with a 1080P rear camera or an interior camera for comprehensive coverage.

One of the standout features of the A510 is its built-in GPS, which tracks your speed, time, and precise coordinates. This is particularly useful for keeping detailed trip records or providing critical evidence in the event of an accident. The ADAS system is another highlight, offering real-time voice alerts for lane departures, forward collisions, and other potential hazards.

Additionally, the Bluetooth-assisted pairing makes connecting the dash cam to your phone quick and seamless, though Android users should verify compatibility due to updated permission policies.

The A510 is ideal for everyday drivers looking for a reliable dash cam with advanced functionality. It’s particularly suited for families, rideshare drivers, and those who want peace of mind during both daily commutes and long-distance drives.

Dual HDR channels

Record from both the front and rear with enhanced clarity in low-light settings.

ADAS integration

Stay safe with alerts for potential hazards like forward collisions and lane departures.

Built-in GPS

Track your speed, location, and route for added peace of mind.

70mai Dash Cam M310: Budget-friendly road safety

Perfect for first-time buyers or anyone on a budget, the M310 delivers peace of mind at an unbeatable price.

If you’re new to dash cams or working with a tighter budget, the 70mai Dash Cam M310 offers excellent value without skimping on essential features. Despite its compact size and affordable price, this dash cam records in 1296P QHD resolution, which is noticeably sharper than standard 1080P models. Its 140° wide-angle lens captures more lanes with fewer blind spots, making it ideal for busy urban roads or expansive highways.

The M310 is packed with features that punch above its weight class. The 3D Noise Reduction and WDR technology ensure clear and smooth footage, even in low-light conditions such as tunnels or nighttime driving. With a built-in G-sensor, it automatically records incidents like sudden impacts or collisions, even when parked. Its loop recording feature ensures you’ll never run out of storage space, as older footage is overwritten by new recordings.

This model is perfect for first-time dash cam users, students, or budget-conscious drivers who want reliable road protection. It’s also a great option for parents outfitting their teen driver’s car with a safety-first accessory or as a secondary dash cam for a family’s second vehicle.

Enhanced night vision

The 3D Noise Reduction and WDR technology provide crystal-clear footage even in dim conditions.

Parking monitoring

The built-in G-sensor detects collisions when parked, recording incidents automatically. (Hardwire Kit sold separately.)

Loop recording

Never run out of space—old footage is automatically overwritten.

