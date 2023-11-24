If you want to ensure that you don’t get taken advantage of on the road, then a dash cam is an essential piece of equipment in making sure that you have evidence of what happened.

70mai produces some of the best dash cams on the market, and this Black Friday, you’ll be able to pick them up for over 20% off.

Enjoy massive savings on a 70mai dash cam

70mai 4K A810

70mai A810 The 70mai 4K A810 is 70mai’s latest flagship dash cam. It features Sony’s best-in-class Starvis 2 IMX678 image sensor and a self-developed HDR algorithm that ensures that you’ll get the absolute maximum clarity and security that you can.The 70mai 4K A810 features a 4K front dash cam and a 1080P HDR rear camera, ensuring that you are covered from all angles. The dash cam will record the footage from both cameras regardless, and you can swap between which view you get with the press of a button.The 70mai 4K A810 works well in the dark thanks to 70mai’s Night Owl Vision, and thanks to MaiColor Vivid+ Solution, footage quality is perfectly balanced, stabilized, and optimized at all times. $180 at Amazon See at 70mai

70mai Omni 128G

70mai Omni 128G $160 $200 Save $40 The 70mai Omni 128G is the world’s first 360-degree rotating dash cam. This ensures that you have no blind spots, as the dash cam can swivel to match your needs. With a 140-degree field of view and AI motion detection, the 70mai Omni 128G can automatically detect suspicious behavior during parking.

In conjunction with the 70mai Omni 128G’s automatic collision detection, this rotating dash cam can make the most of its large aperture for superb night vision and enhanced 60FPS frame rate to ensure that it always captures the truth of your accident.

Additionally, the 70mai Omni 128G comes with smart voice control to allow you to direct the dash cam while driving without the need to take your eyes off the road. $160 at Amazon See at 70mai

70mai A500S

70mai A500S $70 $89 Save $19 The 70mai A500S is the world’s best-selling dual-channel dash cam for good reason. This reasonably priced dash cam bundle covers both the front and rear of your car with a 2.7K UFHD front camera and a rear 1080P camera, so that you’ll never have to worry about collisions again.

The dash cam comes with smart parking surveillance to continue monitoring even when you’re away, and comes with 70mai Night Owl Vision to ensure that you’re monitored at any time of time.

The 70mai A500S also comes with a built-in GPS to track your location if an accident happens, as well as time-lapse recording and loop recording to make the most of your memory card space. The 70mai A500S can also be controlled via the app thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi, so you can check recordings and take photos in real-time. $70 at Amazon See at 70mai

70mai A800S

70mai A800S $100 $140 Save $40 The 70mai A800S is a front and rear dash cam bundle that combines a 4K UHD front camera with a 1080P rear cam. Thanks to its seven layers of high-quality glass lenses and Sony IMX415 sensor, this dash cam delivers incredible image quality, which can be seen on its three-inch IPS screen in real-time.

Its built-in G-sensor detects unusual motion to initiate automatic recording, and its F1.8 aperture gives it unparalleled night vision for seeing in the dark. $100 at Amazon See at 70mai

70mai M300

70mai M300 $34 $60 Save $26 The 70mai M300 is an ideal entry-level dash cam. With three-megapixel image quality, twenty-four-hour parking surveillance, stable low-light recording, and a G-sensor that detects unusual motion for automatic recording, this dash cam will cover any needs you may have.

On top of this, the 70mai M300 features a built-in LED indicator, loop recording, and access to the 70mai app for control, making this a great entry point for beginners. $34 at Amazon See at 70mai