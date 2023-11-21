With massive Black Friday savings across its range of HD dash cams, 70mai has the perfect in-car safety solution for every motorist.

70mai Dash Cam Omni 128G

The 70mai Dash Cam Omni is a 360-degree rotating dash cam with night vision. This feature-rich camera boasts an enhanced frame rate of 60 FPS, best-in-class low-light performance, built-in collision detection, and AI Motion Detection, to keep you safe no matter what time of day it is.

Plus, with smart voice control functions it's effortlessly simple to take photos and record video while driving, allowing you to capture every moment on the move.

The Dash Cam Omni is available from 70mai's official website and from Amazon with a massive 20% off during the Black Friday period.

70mai True 4K Dash Cam A800S

With stunning 4K Ultra-HD image quality, the 70mai A800S Dash Cam renders dual channel front and rear camera recording in incredible detail.

It has a 3-inch IPS screen that displays real-time footage as you drive, and Night Owl Vision which uses an F1.8 aperture lens with 3D DNR technology to capture crystal clear images in low light. A smart AI algorithm reduces image noise, and built-in sensors detect any unusual motion, triggering automatic recording functions.

The Dash Cam A800S is available throughout Black Friday at 29% off the recommended retail price through 70mai's official website and Amazon.

70mai True 2.7K 1944P Ultra Full HD Dash Cam A500S

With the 70mai A500S Dash Cam, you can enjoy the benefits of dual-channel front and rear recording, with true 2.7K Ultra Full HD and 1080p resolution, respectively.

Night Owl Vision provides superior all-day vision, thanks to its 2.5 x 1080p and 3D DNR and WDR image-processing algorithms, and you have access to full app control too, enabling you to take photos and check recordings in real-time.

Featuring 24H Smart Parking surveillance, Time-Lapse Recording, and Built-In GPS, it provides excellent security for you and your vehicle.

The Dash Cam A500S is currently available at a saving of 20% on 70mai's official website and on Amazon.

70mai Dash Cam M300

If you're looking for a budget-friendly dash cam, the 70mai Dash Cam M300 has got you covered. It renders a 3-megapixel image quality for photos and video, and offers a stable low-light performance with 3D noise reduction, too.

With a host of other features such as 24H Parking Surveillance, Time-Lapse Recording, and G-sensor motion detection, it offers plenty of bang for your buck. Plus, you can customize your experience with full app control.

The 70mai Dash Cam M300 is available from 70mai's official website and Amazon at 20% off the asking price this Black Friday.

70mai New 4K Dash Cam A810

Experience HDR dual-channel recording and interior recording with the 70mai A810 4K Dash Cam, an industry-first 4K front dash cam with a 1080p HDR rear camera. Switch views at any time with the click of a button, while video is captured on both cameras simultaneously.

Powered by Sony's best-in-class Starvis 2IMX678 image sensor, it captures every detail in stunning clarity. And with MaiColor Vivid+ Solution (MVS) imaging technology built-in, every image is fully optimized for maximum impact.

The 70mai New 4K Dash Cam A810 is available from 70mai's official website and Amazon with 20% off during Black Friday.