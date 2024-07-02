This post is sponsored by 70mai. This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

It's great that you're confident behind the wheel, alert on the road, and follow traffic rules. However, being a good driver alone does not guarantee your safety.

What if an impatient driver tries overtaking from the wrong side? Or a panic-stricken guy in the car ahead suddenly hits the brakes? Don't forget the inexperienced and inconsiderate ones who'll disappear after denting your car's rear end. Will you be able to prove their fault while claiming insurance?

Undoubtedly, you can't do without a dash cam in your car these days. A high-resolution, quality camera created to capture all that matters: to keep you safe and worry-free on the road and be a watchdog for your car when it's parked.

Consider the all-new 70mai Dash Cam A510. It's the next generation of 70mai's bestselling and versatile Dash Cam Pro+, which evolved to match the needs and expectations of modern car owners.

You would probably know of 70mai. It's the dash cam brand that over five million discerning drivers in 103 countries and regions worldwide swear by.

70mai was incepted in 2016 with a mission to explore "The Smarter Way Forward" and has revolutionized how people drive with its innovative and intelligent dash cams, like the industry's first 360-degree coverage wonder, Dash Cam Omni. Today, it's an industry-leading auto intelligence brand offering an unparalleled range of dash cams to happy customers across Asia, North & South America, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

A 70mai dash cam such as the new A510 is a smart choice for your car. It's "The Legacy of Excellence, Thriving Further," a set of high-performing front and rear cameras delivering unparalleled image quality, innovative functionality, AI assistance, and real-time surveillance. And you can own it now with a limited-time discount of up to 25% on Amazon or the 70mai site.

Capture the clear picture with revitalized 3K 1944p visuals

70mai A510 is equipped with the latest imaging tech to deliver visual excellence. The incredible clarity is ensured by 70mai's proprietary image enhancement algorithms, like MaiColorVivid+ Solution and 70mai Night Owl Vision, enabling you to capture and view realistic images during the day and nighttime.

A510 sports Sony's proven STARVIS 2 IMX675 sensor, enabling the dash cam to unleash its HDR power and superior low-light imaging. Evolved from STARVIS, the STARVIS 2 is a cutting-edge sensor with a wider dynamic range. With it, A510's HDR has increased by 10%, while the low-light imaging has been bumped up by 90%, ensuring superior night vision.

Though not as high as 70mai's 4K A810 Dash Cam's resolution, the power of A510's 3K 1944p visuals delivers a stunning 5-megapixel 1944p image that excels in every detail. The higher frame rate of 60FPS prevents motion blur and enhances the fluidity of motion in the videos captured, giving you a blur-free, realistic, dynamic, and seamless visual experience.

Moreover, the F1.8 aperture and 140° wide field of view with six layers of lenses boost image and video brightness and reduce blind spots.

With the 70mai A510 in your car, view every road sign and license plate on your way in absolute clarity. Enjoy the confidence of driving with a clearer front view and the peace of mind of safer journeys ahead.

See details in the dark with 70mai Night Owl Vision

70mai's original Night Owl Vision excels at capturing your surroundings and all within when you're driving at night.

Its high sensitivity and low noise technology recognizes object shapes and colors, even in the dark, capturing details like license plates with high accuracy.

The large F1.8 aperture and 140° wide angle adjust exposure and record more detail in dark and brightly lit scenarios. Even the headlight glare of approaching cars won't deter the A510 from producing super clear and vibrant images.

Enjoy dual-channel HDR recordings on a single screen

Extend the brilliance of the front A510 dash cam with the handy 1080p extra rear cam channel for maximum road coverage.

3K HDR recording at the front

The A510 3K HDR front camera is your trusted protector on the go. It captures realistic images by balancing highlights and shadows on objects in your path. So, you get a clear view of vital information such as license plates and street signs.

Full HD HDR recording at the rear

The A510 is compatible with the 1080P HDR rear cam, which is optional and sold separately. Although, considering the unmatched affordability and up to 25% launch discount, getting the complete front and rear camera set of the A510 dash cam will be a smart decision.

The 1080p HDR rear camera subdues strong lights and high beams from vehicles behind, enhancing license plate legibility. Yes, it keeps your back by capturing clear evidence in case of rear-end collisions. Plus, time-lapse recording ensures continuous visual coverage from the front to the rear.

PiP mode

The intuitive picture-in-picture mode completes 70mai A510's brilliant viewing experience with its unmatched convenience. Now, you can view images and recordings of the front and rear cameras together on one screen.

Stay connected and protected with the smart all-rounder

You'll find the 70mai A510 to be the dash cam you've always wanted. This all-rounder blends robust and stylish hardware with innovative software to make every aspect of driving

24/7 4G LTE connectivity

Add the separately available 4G hardware kit to the A510 dash cam set and stay connected 24/7 with your car from anywhere. Capture photos and videos of your parked car, get instant app alerts of collisions and suspicious activity on your phone, track real-time routes, and easily locate your car in busy areas.

4G connectivity is available in select countries. You can visit the 70mai store to check the availability

Super-sensing ADAS

Get real-time voice alerts if you depart from your lane or to avoid forward collision when the car ahead slows down or stops. If you get distracted in slow-moving traffic or a jam, ADAS will alert you when the vehicle in front starts, so you also get moving. A510's Advanced Driver Assistance System keeps you aware and always alert for a secure and confident drive.

Built-in GPS

With built-in GPS, the A510 records trip details, including speed, time, and precise coordinates, which are always available for review on the 70mai app. Optimizing routes, tracking accident locations, and providing evidence for insurance claims has never been easier.

One-tap app connect

The 70mai app will automatically scan for the A510 dash cam via Bluetooth for a smooth and hassle-free connection. Then, you can adjust camera settings, watch the live stream, or take photos and videos seamlessly with a touch.

Once you download videos and images from A510 to the 70mai app, you can access them in your phone's system album or the app album.

24-hour parking surveillance

70mai A510 keeps your parked car protected. When it detects a collision, the 24-hour surveillance activates the dash cam via the G-sensor, and the A510 records a 30-second video to capture evidence. With front and rear time-lapse recording, A510 continuously records at 1FPS and saves memory card space by compressing every 30 minutes of video into just one minute.

Moreover, thoughtful features like loop recording save storage space and ensure uninterrupted footage by replacing the earlier files with the latest ones.

When you face a collision while driving, the dash cam will initiate a 5-second pre-roll recording and continue recording for 25 seconds. Such emergency videos are evidence and won't get overwritten by regular recordings. Instead, they get saved into the event folder for complete accident reconstruction.

Enjoy safer and more memorable drives with the 70mai 3K A510 Dash Cam

Undoubtedly, the 70mai Dash Cam A510 has all it takes to be a roadworthy companion for your daily commutes or longer trips.

Moreover, its Road Story Overlay Filter combines snippets of driving data with cool visual effects on your videos to create an epic, sci-fi vibe during playback. Make your journey reels so thrilling you'll love sharing them with friends.

