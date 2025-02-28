This article is sponsored by 70mai. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

For drivers who demand perfection in every detail, 70mai’s latest innovation, the 4K Omni, redefines the dash cam experience. Building upon the success of the 1080p Omni, this next-generation model delivers unparalleled image quality, smarter safety features, and enhanced storage options, ensuring a safer, more connected driving experience.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or someone who values security on the road, the 70mai 4K Omni is designed to offer unmatched performance.

70mai: A leader in automotive innovation

Since 2016, 70mai has been at the forefront of automotive technology, selling 2.3 million dash cams annually in over 100 countries. The launch of the 4K Omni further cements its commitment to innovation, providing users with a dash cam that offers exceptional clarity, intelligent security, and seamless connectivity.

The star of the show

The 70mai 4K Omni is designed for drivers who prioritize safety, security, and cutting-edge technology in their vehicles. Whether you're a daily commuter, a long-haul traveler, or someone who frequently parks in public areas, this dash cam provides peace of mind with its advanced features.

Imagine navigating rush-hour traffic on a busy highway. With 4K 60FPS recording, the Omni 4K captures every detail with stunning clarity, ensuring that even the smallest road signs and license plates remain readable. In the event of a sudden stop or an unexpected incident, the Buffered Emergency Recording feature ensures the critical seconds before and after impact are recorded, providing irrefutable evidence for insurance claims.

For those who park on city streets or in crowded lots, AI Motion Detection 2.0 and Dual-Channel Collision Detection provide constant surveillance. If an attempted break-in or hit-and-run occurs, the 4K Omni captures crystal-clear footage both in daylight and low-light conditions with Sony STARVIS 2 night vision enhancements.

Additionally, the Wi-Fi 6 5GHz connectivity ensures that downloading footage is fast and hassle-free, allowing users to quickly retrieve critical recordings without waiting for slow file transfers.

If you're upgrading from the 1080p Omni, you can get up to 25% off the 4K Omni using code 4KOMNIAP between 10th March to 10th April. New users can sign up for special offers with the code 4KOMNIAP and get a special limited-time offer; buy a 4K Omni and get a free CPL at checkout.

What’s new? 4K Omni vs. 1080p Omni

The 4K Omni isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a complete overhaul. From processor efficiency to video quality, night vision enhancements, storage capacity, and smarter connectivity, here’s how it outshines its predecessor:

Superior imaging and performance

Unlike the 1080p Omni, which captures at 1920x1080P, the 4K Omni records at 3840x2160P, delivering an incredible level of detail for clearer license plates, road signs, and surroundings.

The 4K Omni is also equipped with the Sony STARVIS 2 IMX678 sensor (front) and IMX662 (rear), significantly improving night vision clarity compared to the OS02K10 sensor in the 1080p Omni.

For smooth and fluid motion capture, the 4K Omni can record at 4K 60FPS in single-channel mode, perfect for high-speed driving. The dual-channel mode records at 4K 30FPS + 1080P 30FPS, providing a balance of clarity and efficiency.

70mai's exclusive 70mai Lumi Vision Technology significantly improves night-time parking surveillance by dynamically adjusting exposure and contrast. With 70mai Lumi Vision, your vehicle remains protected even in dimly lit environments, capturing crucial details with precision and reducing glare from oncoming lights or street lamps.

Smarter parking and road safety features

Improved AI-driven motion tracking ensures better detection of suspicious activity around your vehicle. The dual-channel collision detection feature is able to capture incidents from both front and rear perspectives, offering complete coverage during accidents or break-ins.

To ensure that your dash cam is always raring to go, you can get live alerts about your vehicle’s battery health, ensuring that your dash cam doesn’t drain power unexpectedly.

Unlike the 1080p Omni, which only records after an event is triggered, the 4K Omni continuously buffers footage, capturing moments before, during, and after an incident.

Next-level connectivity and storage

With Wi-Fi 6 5GHz, you can download a 200MB video in just 10 seconds compared to the slower Wi-Fi 4 in the 1080p Omni. And if you need to store footage, unlike the built-in eMMC storage (32GB/64GB/128GB) of the 1080p Omni, the 4K Omni supports up to 512GB external storage, allowing for longer recording durations.

Instead of a 300mAh lithium battery, the 4K Omni features a supercapacitor + button cell battery, providing higher temperature resistance and ensuring that videos are saved even in the event of a power outage.

Why upgrade to the 70mai 4K Omni?

If you’re considering a high-performance dash cam upgrade, the 70mai 4K Omni is a game-changer.

Crystal-clear footage: 4K 60FPS ensures you never miss a detail.

Enhanced night vision: Make the most of Sony STARVIS 2 and 70mai Night Owl Vision.

Intelligent security: AI Motion Detection, Buffered Recording, and Real-Time Battery Monitoring.

Faster and smarter connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Voice Control, and 512GB storage support.

Reliable power backup: Supercapacitor ensures safety even in extreme conditions.

Feel safe on the road with the 70mai 4K Omni

The 70mai 4K Omni officially launches in North America on March 10, 2025, at 00:00 PST, and in Europe on March 10, 2025, at 00:00 CET.

With cutting-edge upgrades and an unrivaled commitment to innovation, the 70mai 4K Omni is set to redefine what a dash cam can do. Whether you’re upgrading from the 1080p Omni or stepping into the world of high-tech dash cams for the first time, this next-gen 360° dash cam is the ultimate choice for safety, security, and seamless connectivity.