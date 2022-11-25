Amazon Echo Auto (1st Gen) $15 $50 Save $35 The Amazon Echo Auto is a plug-and-play gadget that can turn any car's audio system into an Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It has eight mics to detect your voice commands, and can stream tunes from Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, SiriusXM, and other services. All it needs is an aux connection to the car, or a Bluetooth connection to your phone, which, in turn, streams the music to your car. $15 at Amazon

Amazon Alexa-enabled smart speakers have been around for years, but they mostly require a wall outlet, forcing you to rely on Alexa-enabled portable speakers when you’re out and about. However, that doesn’t fix the void left during commutes. Amazon’s Echo Auto could be the perfect solution, especially if you have an older car without modern tech like Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Also, Amazon is offering the Echo Auto for a steal at just $15 this Black Friday instead of the $50 retail price.

The Echo Auto is a versatile yet simple-to-use gadget that utilizes the Alexa app on your smartphone to play music from your preferred streaming services on your car’s speakers. You aren’t even limited to Amazon Music; The Echo Auto can stream from Spotify, Apple Music, and SiriusXM as well. All it needs is a wired or wireless connection to your smartphone and your car’s infotainment system.

Why is the Echo Auto a good deal at $15?

Amazon has already released the second generation Echo Auto, so it's only natural we see attractive discounts on its predecessor during Black Friday. Although it might sound like an outdated product being a generation behind, it works as advertised and can help convert your average infotainment system into an Alexa-enabled one. With a 70% discount worth $35 applied to the $50 sticker price, it's unlikely you'll find a similar solution bringing Alexa capabilities at a similar price, which is why this deal is a steal.

At $15, the Echo Auto is an incredible proposition in terms of tech per dollar spent. You get eight far-field microphones, an AC vent mount for the gadget, all the cables you might need, and all of Alexa's voice-enabled capabilities like paying for gas, making calls, etc. When not in operation, you can even turn off the Echo Auto's mics. You even get free shipping. What's not to like?

While you decide if this purchase is right for you, go ahead and peruse the many other available audio deals this Black Friday.