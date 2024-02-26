The Samsung Galaxy Ring was first teased at the end of the Galaxy S24 launch in January with a quick flash of the new health device on stage right before the curtains closed on the event. While we still don’t know everything about the new gadget, the company has shown us the design in full and is teasing a few other key details about the smart ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is at MWC 2024, the world’s biggest mobile technology show, but it’s encased in glass so we’ve not been able to try out the device for ourselves. Even without that, we’ve learned a few key facts about the smart ring in the last few days. Before we run through what we've learned, it's important to note that this device is still in the prototype stage, so there may be changes before launch.

1 It comes in three colors, but the names aren’t confirmed yet

Black, silver, and gold

Close

You’ll have three options of color at launch, and those are probably the ones you’d expect. There’s silver, gold and black. The company confirmed to Android Police that it hasn’t nailed down the specific names for each color yet, so expect some formal naming for each color before launch. All three shades look premium with the gold being the standout at first glance with a great-looking finish.

2 There’s a new health system called My Vitality Score

Expect this on lots of Samsung devices

Samsung has a new health scoring system that we’ll be seeing with the Galaxy Ring, and it’s also confirmed to come to the Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy S24 phones. It’s called My Vitality Score, and it’ll give you personalized health insights using a combination of activity, heart rate, heart rate variability, and sleep. Samsung says it’ll give you up-to-date tracking on your goals and then insights on how to improve these.

3 It weighs less than the Oura Ring

One of the lightest smart ring options

In CNET’s time with the Galaxy Ring, the publication confirmed weights for the smallest and largest sizes available, at 2.3 grams through to 2.9 grams. The Oura Ring, the current biggest competitor in the smart ring space, starts at 4 grams and goes up to 6 grams depending on the size of the ring. If Samsung can ensure those weights at launch, it should make the Galaxy Ring more comfortable to wear than Oura’s option and give it a big advantage over the key smart ring option.

4

5 There are nine sizes to choose from

From sizes five to thirteen

Ring sizes included range from 5 through to 13. One slightly confusing element is that the inside of the ring will read as small, medium, large, or extra large. Samsung will use this terminology for multiple ring sizes with the name counting for at least two of those nine different sizes. Samsung hasn’t yet shared how you will be able to size up your ring yourself. Rivals such as Oura often send you a sizing kit beforehand to ensure you get the right fit before purchase, so we'd expect to see a similar system to that.

6 It’ll have “long” battery life

Although we don't know how long

Battery life is a priority for Samsung with this product, and the company has said it’ll have a “long” life from a single charge. We’ve yet to hear exactly what that will be, but with rival products offering anywhere up to a week from a single charge, we’d expect to see similar here. This product is lighter than the competition, so that may mean a smaller battery size to make that a reality.

7 It's likely to be Android-exclusive

Samsung hasn't yet decided on full compatibility

Hon Pak, Samsung's head of the digital health team, told CNET, "We recognise the iOS/Android challenge, and we ultimately hope that our devices are of such caliber that people will be willing to switch." That sounds like Samsung will keep the Galaxy Ring exclusive to Android products for the foreseeable future. It may be that Samsung decides to keep it Galaxy-exclusive at first, too. We'll likely have to wait until the official launch to hear more specifics.

Possibly with the Z Fold 6?

Close

Samsung has yet to share when the Galaxy Ring will be available. It has been confirmed we'll see the product at some point in 2024, but that's all we have to go on for now. The brand is rumored to be introducing new foldable phones and smartwatches in August this year, so it may be we see the introduction of the Galaxy Ring alongside those. That may also be the first time we get confirmation on price, which is the biggest unknown factor for the Galaxy Ring right now.