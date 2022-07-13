Prime Day is the perfect event for those looking to start or upgrade their smart home setup. Not only are Amazon's own smart home devices experiencing hefty discounts, plenty of other brands are offering significant price reductions on everything from smart lights to plugs to cameras and beyond.

However, deciding what gadgets to get can be a challenging prospect. We've gathered seven great devices under $100, so you can upgrade your home for less.

Amazon Smart Plug — 48% off

Amazon's smart plug is precisely what a smart plug should be: simple. It's quick and easy to set up; just plug it in and tap the notification on your Alexa app to get started. If this is your first foray into the world of smart home devices, this is a must-have product. However, it is only compatible with Alexa, so if you use Google Home and Google Assistant, give it a miss.

$13 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) — 60% off

The Echo Dot is the cheapest of Amazon's Echo range and is now even more affordable. While it has slightly less functionality than its bigger brother (The Amazon Echo), it still has everything you want from a smart speaker. This is the perfect time to pick up an Echo device, as you're unlikely to see a better deal than this for a while.

$20 at Amazon

Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300 — $33 off

Kasa's smart strip is the perfect solution for those who have a house jam-packed with smart devices. Individual smart plugs are fine, but you may find yourself running out of space. Each of the six ports can be individually controlled via Alexa, Google Assistant, and the Kasa app. You'll also get surge protection, as well as a nifty energy monitoring tool through the app.

$48 at Amazon

GE CYNC Smart LED Light Bulbs (2 Pack) — 25% off

Another straightforward accessory, GE's smart bulbs are the perfect pairing to your new Echo device. At checkout, you can choose to have them automatically pair with Alexa when they arrive, so you'll just to screw them in to get started. They also work with Google Assistant; however, you'll have to pair them manually through the Google Home app. Overall, these are great LED smart bulbs that won't get confusing.

$18 at Amazon

Meta Portal — $144 off

The Meta Portal is a dedicated video-calling device that works with Messenger, WhatsApp, Zoom, and more. It includes necessary video features like screen-sharing, so you won't need to worry about losing any functionality switching from your computer. Beyond its video calling capabilities, the Meta Portal also works as a smart home hub; Alexa is built-in.

$35 at Amazon

Fire TV Stick 4K — 50% off

Amazon's Fire TV range includes some of the best options for streaming, and with Alexa built-in, it also functions as a smart home hub. Its small form factor keeps it hidden behind your TV, and with all major streaming services preinstalled, you won't need to spend long setting it up. All Amazon Fire TV products are on sale, so whether you want to upgrade to the Max version or need the Fire TV Cube for extra storage, Prime Day is the best time to pick one up.

$25 at Amazon

BLACK+DECKER Smart Under Cabinet Lighting Kit — $73 off

Smart home bulbs are all well and good, but it doesn't take a lot more work to take your smart lighting setup to the next level. BLACK + DECKER's cabinet lighting kit has Alexa built-in, and can be controlled via app, voice, or motion controls. It also includes all the jumper wires you need, as well as an extender to cover your oven or sink. Just be warned, Google Assistant users, that this will not work with Google's ecosystem, only Amazon's.

$83 at Amazon

Upgrade your home for cheap

It's hard to go wrong with smart plugs and smart lights when you're just starting out, but the linchpin of most smart homes is a good smart speaker or smart display. The Echo Dot at $20 is loud enough to hear across the room — though sound quality obviously won't be as full as the $60 Echo or $180 Echo Show 10. It'll also give you access to the same vast arsenal of Alexa commands, skills, routines, and features as you'd see on the more expensive models. GE has discounted the whole CYNC line of smart lights but start with a couple of bulbs you can use in the office or bedroom. Having my lights turn off at my expected bedtime can pull me out of whatever rabbit hole I fell down, and a smart bulb in the morning that's connected to your morning routine can help make mornings easier. If I may make one small suggestion there: start with the brightness super-low and then raise it if it's not enough.

Smart plugs are another small device that can make a big difference in your routines, whether you're using them to make dumb light fixtures "smart" or powering off the family room TV once bedtime strikes. Most smart plugs don't build in much surge protection (if any), so the TP-Link Kasa smart surge protector is a lifesaver to anyone living in a thunderstorm-prone area or somewhere prone to brownouts/blackouts that can damage electronics.

Prime Day is ongoing, and there's a massive amount of deals available. Once you've sorted out your smart home accessories, check out our roundup of best Prime Day deals still available.