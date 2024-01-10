Android Auto wireless display $100 $140 Save $40 Ditch the tangled mess of wires and say hello to convenience. This $99.99 wireless car display brings you Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and phone mirroring on a 7-inch screen. Your car will thank you. $100 at StackSocial

Let's be honest, navigating with your phone in one hand and a coffee in the other isn't exactly "safe driving." Upgrade your car with a wireless display and keep your eyes on the road (and your hands on the wheel) where they belong. To make things easier, you can grab this 7-inch wireless car display with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto compatibility, and phone mirroring on StackSocial for only $100. That's a sweet 28% off the usual retail price of $140.

Why you should buy this wireless car display

Whether you're snagging this deal for yourself or as a gift, there are plenty of perks. This head display stands out from the crowd by providing both wired and wireless connections to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It comes complete with a suction cup bracket, dashboard pad mounting disk, car charger, 3.5mm audio cable, and USB-C to USB-A cable. Setting it up is a breeze – it's a true plug-and-play. Just stick it on a smooth surface like your dashboard or windshield, and you're good to go.

After securing it in place, connect it to your phone via Bluetooth, and you'll have easy access to maps, playlists, messages, and other Android Auto apps you like—all right in your line of sight. With voice controls, you can do it all without needing a free hand. Plus, the affordable price makes it an awesome gift for friends or family.

This display has a resolution of 1024 x 600 and supports 1920 x 1080p. It not only enhances sound quality but also delivers impressive stereo sound effects, making your car experience even more enjoyable. Whether you drive a car, truck, or SUV, this display is a perfect fit. Powered through your car's 12V port, it's compatible with nearly all of today's vehicles and even older models.