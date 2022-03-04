It started with casual games like Snake, but the smartphone gaming scene has evolved beyond expectations and today offers everything between rich RPGs and thrilling FPS titles. With cloud gaming a reality now as well, smartphones are turning to be the de facto gaming consoles for millions around the world and Nubia’s REDMAGIC phones have been at the forefront of gaming smartphones. The all-new REDMAGIC 7 is no different, and you probably don't need to look elsewhere for a gaming phone.

If you can’t get out of bed in the morning without a quick gaming session, you’re going to like a lot about this phone and here are seven reasons why you'll want to get your hands on it!

1) 165Hz OLED display

The REDMAGIC 7 boasts an incredible 6.8-inch FullHD+ display, which supports 165Hz refresh rate for an extremely smooth experience. It’s incredible 720Hz touch-sampling rate ensures that there’s next-to-no latency which matters, especially in FPS games. That’s not all though, it supports DC dimming and has SGS Eye Care certification that should make the display easier on your eyes. Nubia has avoided the punch-hole yet again and has instead opted for uniform chins at the top and bottom that have enough space for dual front-firing speakers.

2) Aesthetics to set you apart

In a sea of phones that look quite similar, the REDMAGIC 7 doesn’t even have to try to stand out. The three variants are all unique in their own way, but the Supernova variant takes things up a notch with a see-through back and an RGB cooling fan — it screams gaming. If your desktop gaming rigs can be decked up, why should your phone look any less cool?

3) Air-cooled 65W charging

It’s never a good feeling to see the low battery sign pop up just when you’re about to jump into a game. Thankfully, Nubia includes a 65W GaN charger inbox that can charge the phone fully in 25 minutes and also power bigger gadgets like laptops. The built-in fan automatically turns on when the phone is charging at max speeds to prevent the phone from overheating and increase charging efficiency.

4) Bleeding-edge performance

What’s a racecar without its roaring engine? The REDMAGIC 7 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 at its heart that’s accompanied by up to a whopping 18GB LPDDR5 of RAM — way more than you’d probably ever need. The powerful internals are complemented with a multi-layer cooling system that consists of air-cooling, liquid-cooling, and passive heat dissipation. Oh wait, did I mention that the phone has a built-in cooling fan (and an air vent) that can run at speeds over 20,000 RPM?

5) Gamer-centric customizations

There’s probably no other company out there that focuses as much on gaming as Nubia does, and it shows. The 3.5mm headphone jack is alive and thriving here, complemented with gaming mics for an all-around great audio experience while gaming. A dedicated physical switch lets you dive right into your favorite games via Game Space, a gaming hub that lets you control everything from fan speed to triggers.

6) Battery that lasts

You’d expect the built-in fan, RGB lights, and the 165Hz display to take a toll on the battery life, but the REDMAGIC 7’s 4,500mAh unit should last you a day at least, if not two. The power-efficient processor and Nubia’s optimization do a great job of making battery woes a thing of the past. Even in the case you do manage to kill your phone before the end of the day, the 65W charger inbox will be happy to oblige!

7) Ultimate shoulder triggers

If you’ve ever gamed on a desktop or a console, you know how convenient traditional inputs (controllers/keyboard+mouse) are compared to touchscreen controls that mobile games have to rely on. The REDMAGIC 7’s customizable shoulder triggers add a layer of tactility and make the gaming experience a lot more fun — not to forget they’re particularly advantageous in FPS games.

If these reasons have you sold, allow us to make the deal a little better. On orders placed before March 10, you can save $/€/£20 with the purchase of a $/€/£1.99 voucher (link below). You can also stand a chance to win the phone if you vote for the winning team in the CODM tournament that the company is hosting from March 4-6.

