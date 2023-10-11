Today's the last day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days. The two-day event saw substantial discounts across product categories — phones, earbuds, smart home gadgets, power stations, and wearables. We carefully check items, and our team only suggests you buy products from reputable brands well-received in the industry. However, we rely on thorough review processes to evaluate as many devices as possible firsthand so you can make confident purchase decisions. Many items we reviewed were discounted for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, but we created a list of the seven most compelling ones you should not miss.

Best Prime Day Deals on tech we reviewed

Amazon's October Prime Day is loaded with deals vying for your money. However, there are plenty of fantastic deals ending in a few hours on items the Android Police team personally tested.

Source: Sony Sony WH1000XM4/B Over-Ear Headphones $248 $348 Save $100 Sony's class-leading ANC headphones offer the best balance between sound quality, portable size, battery life, and creature comforts like multipoint connectivity. We particularly loved the flexibility with the EQ settings and well-balanced sound quality. The XM4 headphones usually sell for a premium, but Fall Prime Day has dropped prices by $100, so you pay just $248. $248 at Amazon

Source: Motorola Motorola MA1 $70 $90 Save $20 Wireless Android Auto is a luxury feature in most cars. Still, a nifty little dongle from Motorola brings convenience to your car's infotainment system pre-loaded with wired Android Auto. You can usually have it for just $90, but Prime Day discounts help you save 22% on this marvelous accessory. We still can't get over how easy to use and reliable this gadget proved to be. $70 at Amazon

Source: Google Google Pixel 7a $400 $500 Save $100 Google's mid-year addition to the Pixel 7 series is a budget phone par excellence. It offers all the good things about the Pixel 7 for cheaper without compromising on critical aspects. We appreciated the phone for its specifications, although they come at the cost of reduced battery life per charge. It can be yours for an all-time low price of just $400. $400 at Amazon

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 $100 $180 Save $80 This is OnePlus' second attempt at creating premium earbuds with ANC and a bass-forward sound signature. Dynaudio has helped OnePlus tune the sound signature, and we found the earbuds likable, with remarkable call quality to boot. These earbuds usually sell for $180, but Prime Day discounts drop it to just $100. $100 at Amazon

Source: Motorola Motorola Edge (2023) $500 $600 Save $100 The Motorola Edge (2023) is the newest addition to the brand's lineup, and it is a Fall Prime Day launch. This mid-range phone undercuts the Pixel 8 pricing while offering core specifications suitable for light to moderate use spanning the next few years. You can pick up this phone for a $100 flat discount on the $600 sticker price. $500 at Amazon

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 $180 $330 Save $150 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the South Korean brand's latest and greatest wearable, packing a tough sapphire glass and bigger battery than its predecessor. Improvements on other fronts are limited, but we think it still reigns supreme as the best smartwatch on the market today. The sticker price starts at $280, but discounts have dropped it to just $180. $180 at Amazon