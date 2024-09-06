Welcome to our new series dedicated to the top picks for your streaming enjoyment. We'll feature new movies and seasons from the top streaming services each week.

This week poses a perfect opportunity to choose your own adventure with a range of highly praised and exciting streaming movies and series. If a palate cleanser is what your heart needs after a stressful week The Boy and the Heron can take you to a different world, or you can simply binge through all six episodes of The Perfect Couple to lose yourself in a mystery with the cattiest of the wildly wealthy.

For a dose of cold realism, Rebel Ridge can fill the craving for action, or you can partake in Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist to enjoy one of history's wildest real-life crime stories. If these are feeling a bit too fast, take a beat with the new season of Slow Horses, or lock in on some intensely psychological sci-fi with Parallel. And when nobody is looking, take a bite out of Tell Me Lies.

7 The Perfect Couple

Netflix — Mini-series — September 5

Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel comes to life with a wedding and a death in this six-episode miniseries. The one-percenters are coming together on the shores of Nantucket for a high-society wedding, but the event quickly descends into a salacious whodunit as one of the guests is found dead on the beach.

The perfectly curated personas of the wealthy attendees fall apart as the police investigate each suspect, and none of them can resist an opportunity to be snobbish and backbiting. Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Dakota Fanning helm this mystery thriller inspired by the likes of Big Little Lies, White Lotus, and Knives Out.

6 Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist

Peacock — Mini-series — September 5

​​​​Based on the Fight Night podcast, Peacock is hosting one of the quiet sleeper hits of the year. This is the true enough story of one of the most audacious armed robberies in history, following a crew that aims to knock over an after-party filled with more than a hundred wealthy attendees just after Muhammad Ali’s historic comeback fight.

The stunning cast list includes Kevin Hart, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, and Terrence Howard.

5 Rebel Ridge

Netflix — Movie — September 6

Former Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) has come to the small town of Shelby Springs, Louisiana, to post bail for his cousin. Before reaching the police station, a pair of local officers knock him to the ground and confiscate his cash. Richmond's efforts to recover the money uncover deep corruption throughout the police department headed by Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson), leading to an action-packed standoff with one man standing up to a broken system.

Jeremy Saulnier (True Detective, Green Room) wrote and directed this tense action thriller that explores racism, drug addiction, cash-for-bail systems, and militarized police forces.

4 Slow Horses

Apple TV+ — Season 4 — September 3

The Emmy-nominated series starring the venerable Gary Oldman is returning for its fourth season. Kick back and watch MI5's least valuable spies, the Slow Horses, a team filled with failures and rejects that inexplicably succeed when the odds are against them. Filled with the intrigue and spycraft of The Night Manager, and layered with the antagonistic dry wit of House M.D., Slow Horses manages to balance serious stories without taking itself too seriously.

The latest season breaks open Mick Herron's novel Spook Street, opening on a terrorist bombing at a mall, but becoming more complicated as threats are leveled against River's ex-spy grandfather and an unusually curious mercenary (Hugo Weaving) starts poking around the family.

3 Tell Me Lies

Hulu — Season 2 — September 4

Say hello to guilty pleasures as the sophomore season of Tell Me Lies returns to Hulu after a two-year hiatus. Like many of this week's novel-based picks, Carola Lovering’s storytelling hops off the page as Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) are thrust back into their hyper-complicated and dangerous relationship.

Season two picks up shortly after the events of season one, but goes much deeper and dives into more complicated themes and plot lines. It also takes some genuine shots at all-too-real scenarios of exploitation and risky behavior that practically define the college experience for some.

2 Parallel

Paramount+ with SHOWTIME — Movie — September 1

Real life brothers Aldus Hodge (Leverage, One Night in Miami...) and Edwin Hodge (The Purge, Six) join Danielle Deadwyler (Till, Watchmen) to make up the cast in this deep psychological sci-fi thriller.

After the loss of her child, Vanessa (Deadwyler) travels with her husband and brother-in-law to the family lake house to grieve and regain some sense of their lives. However, strange encounters prevent any sense of calm until Vanessa is attacked by another version of herself. Soon it becomes clear that parallel realities, multiverses, actually exist. If she’s not careful, she stands to lose her life or become trapped in a world that isn’t her own.

1 The Boy and the Heron

Max — Movie — September 6

One of 2023's most anticipated and beloved animations is available on Max. Studio Ghibli tells the touching story of Mahito, a boy whose mother was lost in a fire. After two years of struggling with her passing, he encounters a talking heron that leads him into a fantastical world to rescue his new stepmother.

The journey introduces Mahito to wildly imaginative characters and realms that challenge the view of his world. The beautiful animations and winding story evoke a dream-like quality that earned The Boy and the Heron 34 awards and many more nominations.