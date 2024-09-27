The weather is turning colder and we're closing in on the scary season: Halloween or political, either one could fit here. This seems like the perfect time for some light-hearted comedy, and there's plenty to be had. Best friends Brad Pitt and George Clooney are finally back together again as fixers in Wolfs, and Ashley and Gordon are back and in need of a reunion in Colin From Accounts. Speaking of reuinions and best friends, Will Farrell and Harper Steele are taking a cross-country road trip with some laughs and some tears. If you're craving a good binge to cater to your sweet tooth, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody are at the helm of this week's rom com Nobody Wants This.

If you're in the mood for something a little downtempo, Penelope takes us into the forest to explore the world through new eyes, or check out the docuseries Social Studies to see how social media won't let go of our eyes. And finally, if you're ready for something scary, season 3 of From is starting, and it's here to keep you on the edge of your seat.

7 Wolfs

Apple TV+ — Movie — September 27

Brad Pitt and George Clooney haven’t teamed up for a movie in well over a decade — excluding some brief voices in IF — so it’s about time for the Ocean’s Eleven alumni to brush off the dust and do some crime. The pair play fixers that are thrown together during a simple cleanup job, but it’s going to become far more complicated than either could have expected.

Start the weekend right with a buddy cop criminal movie that takes you through the back alleys of New York, but keeps it fun thanks to its stars' combined charm and plenty of witty quips.

6 Nobody Wants This

Netflix — Season 1 — September 26

Are you ready to turn off the world and curl up with a bottle of wine (or whatever) for the ultimate RomCom binge? Kristen Bell and Adam Brody take the lead in a hilarious story of two people that can’t avoid their attraction to each other, except for one thing: He’s a rabbi and she’s agnostic.

It’s filled with those perfectly awkward situations, goofy moments, and the inevitable family conflicts that keep you coming back for more. And don’t worry about waiting, Netflix dropped the full first season all at once, so all ten episodes are ready and waiting to watch right away.

5 Will & Harper

Netflix — Movie — September 27

Saturday Night Live is one of the most prolific sketch comedy shows in history, and it’s responsible for forging the careers of many actors and actresses that we enjoy today. For twenty years, Andrew Steele was a writer on SNL, and eventually became head writer; and also became best friends with one of SNL’s best-known alums, Will Farrell. This was before Andrew made the decision to transition and live life as a woman, Harper Steele.

Will & Harper follows the pair as they take a cross-country road trip and discuss their friendship of three decades, the work they’ve done together, Harper’s experiences since transitioning, and more. It’s a touching and honest documentary that asks people to put aside preconceived notions and remember to simply see people as people.

4 Colin From Accounts

Paramount+ — Season 2 — September 26

Let’s head back down to Australia for the sophomore season of the hit series Colin from Accounts. Ashley and Gordon are back, but when we last left them, they had given Colin away to a new family. Naturally, they’ll have to cook up a scheme to get him back.

The series continues its banter-rich discourse, discordant energy levels, and surprisingly deep honesty that earned so many fans from the first season. Paramount+ is taking a note from Netflix and releasing all of the episodes at once, so you’re free to hurry up and wait for season 3.

3 Penelope

Netflix — Season 1 — September 24

Penelope feels about as aimless and empty as any other teen, but while she’s in the middle of a silent dance party at her summer camp, she’s suddenly inspired to run away and live in the wilderness. After a short stop to acquire camping equipment, she goes off the grid and ventures into the North Cascades of Washington.

During her travels, Penelope encounters a cast of unusual characters with plenty of interesting lessons. She also spends time alone, solving challenges to her survival like foraging for food, setting up shelter, avoiding dangerous wildlife, and more. All eight episodes launched on the same day, so feel free to watch at your leisure or binge the whole thing this weekend.

2 Social Studies

FX / Hulu — Docu-series — September 27

Social media has become a gravitational force that few can escape, and no group has been more directly affected than kids that never lived in a world without it. Social Studies explores the lives of several teens growing up in LA and how they are using and being used by services that are designed around engagement and escalation.

It’s a deep dive into the ways social networks have created new avenues for peer pressure, sexualization, and division; all while making people dependent to feel like they’re connected, or to even make them rich, famous, and influential. The five-part series kicks off with two episodes, and new episodes roll out every Friday through October 18.

1 From

MGM+ — Season 3 — September 22

Halloween is a month away, but if you’re looking for something to put you on edge a little early, check out the psychological horror From on MGM+. A mysterious small town in middle America has an uncanny habit of trapping anybody that enters. The occupants are constantly plagued by anything from unsettling events to outright dangers from the forest surrounding them.

If you’re on the fence about joining MGM+, you can actually watch the entire first two seasons of From completely free. You don’t even need to create an account to watch. From there, the first two episodes of season 3 are already live, and new episodes will be rolling out each week and should be wrapping up November 24th.