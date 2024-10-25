It’s our last set of recommendations leading up to Halloween, so you know we’re gonna have something to keep you on the edge of your seats. Of course, many will be watching the two-episode season (or series?) finale of Agatha All Along, but if you still need something to keep entertained, check out M. Night’s film Trap to see Josh Hartnett chewing up the scenery as a serial killer with something to lose. If you need something a little more thrilling, Don’t Move will trigger those fears of what happens when you can’t fight back. Psychological horror can also be found in the Apple TV series Before, starring Billy Crystal; or you can just go off the B-movie deep end with Carved.

Netflix is really dominating this week’s list thanks to the launch of the new series Territory, which seems to be the perfect replacement for fans of the HBO series Succession. There are also two documentaries sure to trigger the feels. Follow the experiences of three rising musicians in Uncharted, which takes us into a camp designed to build the skills and careers of up-and-coming songwriters. Finally, experience the touching story of Mats Steen, better known as Ibelin, a boy who found a rich community of online friends during his short life, and left an incredible impact on those he shared it with.

7 Territory

Netflix — Season 1 — October 24

Sometimes described as Succession turned Western, or maybe Yellowstone in Australia, Territory takes us down under for the complicated family power struggle over control of the world’s largest cattle station. When the heir to Marianne Station is killed, it incites everybody to claw their way into the good graces of the long-time owner, who hates everybody. So yeah, it’s basically Succession…

Anna Torv (Fringe) headlines the cast, playing alongside Robert Taylor, Michael Dorman, Sam Corlett, and Philippa Northeast. Take in the wide scenery and epic shots of the outback while filled with the excitement and thrills of a place ready to kill anybody that’s not paying enough attention.

Netflix just rolled out all six episodes of Territory’s first season yesterday (Oct 24th), so it’s ready to be binged.

6 Don't Move

Netflix — Movie — October 25

A serial killer injects a woman with a paralyzing drug that will leave her unable to move or speak within 20 minutes. This is Netflix’s new horror/thriller, Don’t Move, starring Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone).

The story begins with Monica Dutton (Asbille) as she visits the memorial of her son who had died in an accident, but a seemingly random encounter with a hiker (Finn Wittrock, American Horror Story) changes her plans. While all seems innocent at first, she is soon abducted and the clock begins. Can she escape before the drug renders her defenseless? How much can she do as her abilities fade? Is there help to be found?

Find a cozy spot and bundle up to watch 92 minutes of an intense and scary woodland chase where there’s little hope of survival. Don’t Move is on Netflix now.

5 Trap

Max — Movie — October 25

M. Night Shyamalan makes a second appearance in the recommendations this month, following Caddo Lake’s appearance just two weeks ago. Trap is more straightforward, aiming more toward pure entertainment value as a slightly absurd thriller with some unexpected turns rather than the mind-bending plot twists Shyamalan is known for.

Cooper (Josh Hartnett) is taking his daughter to a concert for a perfectly normal day out. Once inside the stadium, he learns that the whole event is actually a trap intended to capture a serial killer. Police have surrounded the location and will be checking everybody as they leave. As it turns out, Cooper is the target. He sets out to escape the arena while keeping his daughter safe and without breaking his fatherly image.

4 The Remarkable Life of Ibelin

Netflix — Documentary — October 25

Nobody really knew Mats Steen in life. To his parents, he was a lonely and isolated young boy doomed to a short life suffering from a degenerative muscular disease. After his passing at the age of 25, they began to receive messages from friends he had made through online gaming — all people that had no idea about his condition, but they had formed deep bonds with Mats that impacted their own lives in profound ways.

Mats went by the name Ibelin in World of Warcraft, where he spent his time adventuring and building the life he couldn’t have in the physical world. This documentary explores Mats’ blog entries and stories from his friends, and illustrates the relationships through digital animations of the magical life he found for himself. You can find The Remarkable Life of Ibelin streaming now on Netflix.

3 Uncharted

Paramount+ — Documentary — October 22

The music industry is notoriously difficult to break into, and it’s even more challenging for anybody coming from a disadvantaged situation. Uncharted covers a full year as three emerging musicians enter a songwriting camp by Alicia Keys & She Is The Music.

Uncharted follows the stories and lives of the attendees as they learn and grow in their careers.

2 Before

Apple TV+ — Season 1 — October 25

Billy Crystal buries his normally comedic stylings to take the lead on Apple TV’s new dark horror-thriller series Before. He plays Eli, a child psychologist in mourning over the loss of his wife. He is also struggling with other people, including his daughter, and he has mostly cut off working with patients. That is until he meets Noah, a troubled kid that suddenly began having unexplained outbursts and violent tendencies.

Noah’s behavior continues to get stranger alongside seizures and other traumatic events that suggest he’s possessed. Eli believes there’s a rational explanation that doesn’t rely on the supernatural. It’s a tense ten episodes, with the first two available today, and a new episode of Before rolling out each Friday through December 20th.

1 Carved

Hulu — Movie — October 21

Every year, millions of pumpkins are carved up to be Halloween decorations; but have you ever wondered, what happens when the pumpkin gets revenge? Inspired by writer Justin Harding’s short film by the same name, Carved is the goofy and gory tale of a sentient pumpkin with a violent streak.

Hey, we’ve had plenty of serious horrors, thrillers, and maybe a slasher or two… This is the last of the recommendations we’re going to have before the big night, so let’s unapologetically sign off with a no-holds-barred B movie. Put Carved on during a Halloween party or just kick back and laugh at it over some pizza and beer.