With just two weekends to go before Halloween, streaming services are committed to bringing the best material to keep you scared and on the edge of your seat. The Satanic Panic of the 80s is brought back to life with none other than Bruce Campbell in Hysteria! And if you've been waiting to finish up Ti West's horror trilogy with Maxxxine, now's your chance. Huluween also brings us another round of the anthology series American Horror Stories. If you've got the attention span for it, The Devil's Hour returns for its second season. And finally, Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut with a story inspired by the real life Dating Game serial killer in Woman of the Hour.

But we can't go completely dark, and this week brings the sex-filled raunchy series Rivals, and it's turning out to be an instant hit that's almost certain to get a renewal for a second season. And rounding out the selection for the week, Brothers comes to Prime Video, proving that there's no movie or series that can't be made better by simply casting Peter Dinklage.

7 Rivals

Hulu — Season 1 — October 18

Perhaps the raunchiest series ever to bear the Disney logo, Rivals launched to a remarkably high 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and there are rumors the second season is a near certainty. David Tennant (Doctor Who), Alex Hassell (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Aidan Turner (The Hobbit movies) star in this adaptation of Jilly Cooper’s novel by the same name.

Set in the mid-80s, Rivals follows a bunch of powerful one-percenters that can’t get up to enough antics, and never really know when to stop. The dialog is witty, there’s a great cast list, and there’s plenty of sex and scandal. What more do you need?

The full first season arrived on Hulu today, October 18, so there’s no waiting to binge it and begin waiting for the renewal announcement.

6 The Devil’s Hour

Amazon Prime Video — Season 2 — October 18

There’s another former Doctor (Who) with a hit series this week, though it’s returning for its sophomore outing and has a much darker theme. The Devil’s Hour stars Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine in a serial killer drama with elements of mystery and the supernatural. Its first season is often credited for taking big risks and embracing a plot that was complicated enough that most writers and directors wouldn’t dream of attempting it with modern audiences. Probably shouldn’t watch this one while scrolling on your phone.

The second season aims to be easier to follow, but puts Lucy (Raine) into position to be more assertive and team up with Gideon (Capaldi) to face the challenge he “remembers.” As the story unfolds, the world grows larger for the characters and the storyline.

This round of the story is told through a tight five episodes; and like every series in the list this week, they were released in a tidy batch so the season is available for binging on Prime Video.

5 Hysteria!

Peacock (and USA Network) — Season 1 — October 18

The Satanic Panic was one of the most comical phases of the 80s, when some people started imagining hard rock and Dungeons & Dragons were rituals for the devil. Hysteria! takes us back to that time as a high school quarterback mysteriously disappears and a local heavy metal band decides to rebrand itself as Satan worshippers to take advantage of the rising attention.

While Hysteria! sits in the horror/thriller category, there’s plenty of comedy woven into the characters and writing. And that is the perfect venue for one of the stars of the show, Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead). He’ll be joined by many recognizable faces and names, including Julie Bowen (Modern Family), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Raising Hope), Anna Camp (True Blood), and many others.

The series runs eight episodes, and they’re all dropping today on Peacock, so it’s ready to binge from start to finish. However, if you’d like to check out the first episode without subscribing, it airs tonight on USA Network and SYFY, then continues airing a new episode each week on USA Network.

4 American Horror Stories

Hulu — Season 3, Part 2 — October 15

Huluween is back, and as per tradition, a new batch of American Horror Stories are here. For those out of the know, this is a spin-off anthology series based on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story anthology series, but there’s a new story in each episode.

Some stories lean toward the more absurd and almost cartoonishly monstrous side of horror, while others draw inspiration from Black Mirror with more realistic and practical terror. Either way, these are a good way to get the actual fright from your night. Like any anthology series worth its salt, there are a few notable guest stars, including Victor Garber, Henry Winkler, June Squibb, Debby Ryan, and more. Again, all five episodes are available now on Hulu immediately, so they're ready for the Halloween binge.

3 Brothers

Amazon Prime Video — Movie — October 17

No week is complete without some comedy, and Brothers is shaping up to be the go-to watch. Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Josh Brolin (Deadpool 2) are teaming up for a modern-day spin on Twins (Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito). The pair have a criminal past, and while one aims to go clean, they set out on a road trip for “one last heist” that will set them up to retire.

Naturally, there’s a lot of comfortable comedy and hijinks, but that might be just the right thing to tune out the world for 90 minutes. Brendan Fraser also joins as the criminal motivating the scheme, and Glenn Close appears as the brothers’ mother.

2 Woman of the Hour

Netflix — Movie — October 18

Anna Kendrick makes her directorial debut and stars in this true-ish crime drama based on the The Dating Game serial killer, Rodney Alcala. Rather than focusing on the killer, Woman of the Hour literally places the spotlight on Cheryl Bradshaw (Kendrick) as a collective stand-in for some of the victims as she goes on The Dating Game to make enough money for her bills.

Despite Kendrick’s light and bubbly reputation, this is a thriller. It limits the overt scenes of violence, but doesn’t try to pretend they’re not occurring. All of this occurs as the film illustrates the creepiness that leaves many women feeling rightfully uneasy around the people they encounter every day.

1 Maxxxine

Max — Movie — October 18

The final chapter of Ti West’s unusual horror trilogy has taken its turn in theaters, then in rentals, and now moves on to MAX just in time for a Halloween binge. Maxxxine ties together the intentionally out of order first chapter, X, with its long-earlier prequel, Pearl — yes, watch them in release order since they build on each other. Together, they function as a subtle commentary on Hollywood while sticking to Maxine’s individually damaged life story.

If you’re looking to watch the whole trilogy in one sitting, sadly, you’ll have to do a little floating across services because the middle chapter, Pearl, is currently not available on MAX. However, it can be found on Netflix, Hulu, and Paramount+; and perhaps some others.