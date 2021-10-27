The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are Google through and through, with easy access to the company's apps and services. Maybe a little too easy, in fact. Google Assistant is a centerpiece of Google's Android software, and it's newly enhanced with the power of the custom Tensor ARM chip. Google is so proud of Assistant on the Pixel it has provided not one, not two, but six ways to invoke the Assistant. Some are on by default (even if you'd prefer they weren't) and others need to be activated. Here are all your options.

Power button

This is on by default now, an apparent attempt on Google's part to standardize with Samsung and Apple. Simply long-press the power button, and Assistant will appear. This means the power menu has been bumped down to the power+volume up combo. If you want to shut this off and go back to the regular power menu behavior, it's under Settings > System > Gestures.

Corner swipe

Swiping in from the bottom display corners was the default way to access Assistant in Android 11, but it was never a very elegant solution. It's no longer enabled out of the box in Android 12. A quick trip to the settings, and you can get back to swiping. Well, actually, it's a bit buried. It's under Settings > System > Gestures > System navigation > Gesture navigation settings.

Voice activation

Accessing Assistant with the hotword is still an official method in Android 12. The phone will offer to set this up during the onboarding experience, but you can always turn it on later in the Assistant settings. Simply say, "Hey Google," and the Assistant will appear on the screen. This even works while the phone is asleep.

App drawer search

Google's improved device search in Android 12 is an underappreciated feature. There's even an option to have the keyboard up whenever you open the app drawer. There's no Assistant app icon on the Pixel 6, but this search bar is not so limited. It can find settings in the phone, functions in third-party apps, and yes, Google Assistant. Start typing "assistant," and depending on what else you have installed, Assistant will appear after a few letters.

Quick Tap

Quick Tap lets you trigger actions with a double-tap on the back of your phone. There's no button back there—Google just uses sensor data to figure out when you whack the back. Google's Quick Tap feature isn't just for Assistant. You can choose from one of several options including take a screenshot, open an app, and play/pause media. You can set your Quick Tap function in Settings > System > Gestures > Quick Tap. Near the top is the option to make Quick Tap launch your digital assistant of choice.

Seach bar shortcut

Last but not least, you can always use the Assistant shortcut in the search bar. It's the little microphone icon next to the Lens button. This shortcut will always be there because you can't turn off the search bar, although you have to be on the home screen to use it. Tap, talk, and you're done.

You can turn all these Assistant features on if you want—then you'll hardly be able to get away from Assistant. Or just choose the ones you'll actually use. Personally, I'm still partial to the corner swipe. Then maybe you can reclaim the power button.

