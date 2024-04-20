Google may be a tech giant and one of the most valuable companies in the world, but it is notorious for leaking its own highly-anticipated Pixel smartphones. Whether these leaks are intentional or not is a matter of debate. But these leaks have given away a few of Google's upcoming phones, whether through subtle app updates or full-blown promotional videos. And in the case of the Pixel 6, they just went ahead and wrote a blog post about it months before it was officially released.

Let's explore six times when Google unmasked its own phones.

Related Early mentions of the Pixel 9 show up in the Google app A new Google app update gives us a glimpse of what's to come

1 The Pixel 2 XL's debut on the Play Store

Would you like a new phone with your Google Home app?

Google sabotaged its own surprise minutes before the official unveiling of the Pixel 2XL at the 2017 Pixel event when it inadvertently updated the Google Home app on the Play Store. The routine update revealed images of the Pixel 2 XL in all its glory. The Verge was the only outlet to catch the leak before Google could react.

Not that it mattered much. There had been months of leaks leading up to the event, and we already had a good idea of what to expect. However, the Google Home app reveal was the first time Google had actually confirmed everything we had heard, for better or worse.

2 Pixel 3 revealed via AOSP commit

That time a Googler accidentally leaked the phone AOSP

A cryptic commit to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) gave attentive sleuths everything they needed to confirm the existence of the Pixel 3 in early 2018. Nobody was sure by that point if Google would release a third Pixel. The original Pixel had not wowed anyone and the Pixel 2 was only a few months old. But this accidental leak confirmed Google had another device on the way.

3 Google reveals Pixel 4 on Twitter

Google simply ran with all the leaks

Google revealed the Pixel 4 months before the official release in 2019. The official @madebygoogle account on Twitter decided to run with the rumor mill and posted an image of the Pixel 4's unique square camera bump and distinctive design. This was obviously a preemptive leak to play on the flood of unofficial renders that were circulating the interwebs at the time.

4 Marketing materials accidentally show off the Pixel 5

It seems Google can't catch a break when it comes to leaks

Leaked marketing material for the Pixel 5 was discovered by prolific tech leaker Roland Quandt, who discovered the image on an obscure German tech site called WinFuture. The material showed a mint-green Pixel 5 alongside a new Nest Audio and Chromecast, as well as the new Google TV app. Whether Google had anything to do with this is still up for debate, but we have to wonder how such perfectly prepared marketing images happened to pop up in a random place like this.

5 Google brags about the Pixel 6 online

An official Google blog post revealed the Pixel 6 and Tensor chip

Google decided to surprise everyone in August 2021 with a comprehensive blog post detailing everything about the upcoming Pixel 6 and the Tensor chip. The post bragged about the company's first-ever custom mobile processor and the powerful new camera array on the Pixel 6. This was a power move from Google, aiming to control the narrative and create hype about their brand-new design months before it launched.

6 A double-whammy of Pixel 8 leaks

Google continues to leak its own phones

We got two major leaks of the Pixel 8 direct from Google ahead of their official launch. First, an image of a man talking on a Pixel 8 appeared on the new Google Subscription page a few weeks before the phone was revealed. Then a full-length promo video of the Pixel 6 surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) and gave us a thorough look at the device and its features.

Related Feast your eyes on these Google Pixel 8a renders These renders are of higher quality than some recent leaks

Now we're getting a bunch of similar leaks about the upcoming Pixel 8a. Exciting!

Why does Google keep leaking its own phones?

Google's penchant for leaking its own devices seems like a hilarious series of corporate blunders, but there could be strategic value in this approach.

Builds excitement

Leaks generate buzz. This keeps the Pixel brand at the front of tech conversations, especially in a tough market dominated by Apple and Samsung. These leaks make people discuss the new phones and create excitement around them, as well as a sense of community for Pixel fans.

Controls the narrative

Calculated risks such as phone leaks allow Google to manage the talk around new phones. This is especially useful when introducing new design choices, such as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 6 phones.

Counters competitors

Samsung launches phones at the beginning of the year. Apple launches phones near the end. Intentional leaks allow Google to thrust their phones into the middle of the hype surrounding their competitor's releases, giving Google a bit of an edge.

Masters of leaks

Google's pattern of leaking its own devices has become a hallmark of the Pixel launch cycle — and we must admit that we like it. The leaks add a unique dimension to the world of tech and keep us on our toes. Google may want to tighten up its ship in the future, but it's hard to deny the leaks have become a source of entertainment and excitement in the world.