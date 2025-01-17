TikTok's January 19 ban in the US has sent its users scattering to other platforms. While Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts were perfectly positioned to take advantage of this exodus, unexpected alternatives like RedNote and Clapper have surged in popularity to the top spots in the Play Store and App Store. Choosing the best alternative is not easy.

TikTok is the most popular short-form video-sharing app at the time of writing. Its streamlined interface and legendary algorithm made it easy for anyone to watch relevant content within days of downloading the app. We've picked out the apps that offer the closest experience to TikTok, so you don't need to worry about what the impending ban means. While none of the alternatives are perfect replacements, they have unique selling points that could open you up to new content.

6 Instagram

Instagram has over 143.2 million active users in the US, which accounts for 41.9% of the population. A crucial element of any social media app is its number of active users, so you can switch to Instagram knowing that it has millions of active content creators. It's common for content creators on Instagram Reels to post simultaneously to TikTok, so you can create a near-identical feed by following the same creators on Instagram Reels.

However, Instagram is primarily a photo-sharing app. While you can see Reels on the app's home screen, you're more likely to see photos first. While you can ignore the photo-sharing elements to focus on Reels, it's not a dedicated video-sharing app like TikTok. However, it's the ideal replacement for TikTok in the US thanks to its massive user base. It also has cross-sharing functionality with Facebook Reels.

5 YouTube Shorts

YouTube has been copying features from TikTok for its Shorts platform for years. While it's got fewer collaborative features (e.g. duets) than TikTok and Instagram Reels, it's nevertheless a streamlined platform for watching short-form videos. It's also ideal for content creators, as it's easy to make the transition to creating full-length YouTube videos. It also has a built-in monetization system for creators.

If you want a scrolling experience as close to TikTok as possible, YouTube Shorts is your best choice. Unfortunately, there's no dedicated app so you have to tap through the YouTube app to watch your shorts. It's the best choice if you aren't interested in the social media features you'll find on most TikTok alternatives.

4 RedNote

RedNote, or Xiaohongshu in Chinese, shot to the top of the Play Store and App Store's charts as the impending deadline for the TikTok ban approached. It's a slightly bizarre choice for the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users, as it's not a dedicated video-sharing app. In fact, it started life in 2013 as a way to share shopping and product reviews in China. Nevertheless, it's quickly become the number one destination for TikTok users looking for a new video-sharing community.

RedNote is a substantially different experience from TikTok; the app is closer in form and function to Instagram or Pinterest. It's also in danger of being caught in the crosshairs of the US government, as it's not transparent about how it collects and shares user data. However, for the immediate future, it's the best place to join in the fun of leaving TikTok.

3 Clapper

Clapper is currently in the App Store's number two spot for social media apps. It's a dedicated video-sharing app that boasts no ads on the platform. However, creators can monetize their content by locking it behind a paywall and you have to be 17 or older to sign up.

The age limits and content paywalls mean Clapper makes it one of the most restrictive TikTok alternatives. Nevertheless, it's fantastic if you prefer a highly curated experience as you can focus on a few creators rather than relying on the algorithm to feed you relevant content. It's a TikTok clone in all other aspects so you can easily make the transition.

2 Triller

Triller emphasizes creating and sharing musical content, putting it more akin to TikTok's predecessor, musical.ly, than modern TikTok. However, it's not just for music sharing, there's video content covering all topics. TikTok users will also feel right at home here, as Triller's user interface is an almost complete copy of TikTok.

A nifty feature of Triller is a migration tool that lets you move your content from TikTok to Triller. It's the ideal platform for musical content creators looking to jump to a platform tailored to their needs.

1 Likee

If the social aspect of TikTok was your favorite part, Likee should be your first choice as an alternative. Alongside sharing short videos, you can create group chats and community pages for your favorite topics. It's packed with tools to help you quickly create and share video content, and it has an Instagram-worthy amount of filters and effects.

Likee's relatively small user base is its biggest downside. While it's experiencing a surge in users as TikTok's ban approaches, it's nevertheless one of the smallest apps out there. But if you're keen to chat about your favorite topics with others while scrolling through videos, it's a great choice.

When in doubt, install multiple apps

The rapid influx of users to these apps has made it hard to spot which will be the lasting destination for TikTok exiles. While RedNote is topping the download charts, the emphasis on Chinese content and poor data transparency practices aren't going to help it achieve high retention rates for new users. Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are the safest alternatives, but they aren't dedicated short-form video-sharing apps.

We recommend downloading a few apps from this list and getting a head start curating your content. That way, when a clear TikTok successor emerges, you won't have to scramble to another platform.