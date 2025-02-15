The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is one of our favorite Android smartwatches, standing out for its durable build and impressive features. But the wearable is far from perfect, suffering from unreliable battery life and poor security-related software support. With the Galaxy Watch 8 set to launch in a few months, here is my wishlist of all the changes and improvements I want Samsung to make with its next wearable.

6 Bigger display

With a sleeker design

The Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) packs a 1.31-inch circular display, while the 44mm variant houses a 1.47-inch screen. While big, Samsung should take a cue from Apple and switch to a bigger casing on the Galaxy Watch 8. This would provide more room for a larger battery and display, improving battery life and providing more room for viewing content.

For comparison, the Apple Watch Series 10 is available in 42mm and 46mm options, with the latter packing an almost 2-inch screen.

Samsung can also use the additional internal space to make the Galaxy Watch 8 slimmer. This would complement the bigger casing to keep the watch's dimensions in check and give it a sleeker look.

5 Regular security patches

Samsung does a great job updating its Galaxy phones to the latest monthly security patch available. Still, this same benefit does not carry over to its Galaxy Watch lineup.

Since its launch in July 2024, the Galaxy Watch 7 has only received a handful of updates. Unlike Galaxy phones, it does not receive monthly security patches. The watch still runs the November 2024 security patch. Samsung rolled out an update in early 2025, but it only focused on squashing some bugs and did not bump the security patch to a newer version.

With the Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung needs to step up and offer the same level of support as its smartphones by rolling out monthly security patches for its upcoming wearable. If not monthly, it should release one security patch every quarter.

The company does a great job of rolling out feature-rich updates to its Galaxy Watch lineup, being the first to push a new Wear OS build to them. So, there's little reason it cannot do better and release consistent security patches.

While at it, Samsung should also roll out updates for the LTE variant of the Galaxy Watch 8 alongside the regular Bluetooth version. That's not the case with the Galaxy Watch 7 and its predecessor. The LTE models get a software update weeks or months after the Bluetooth model.

4 Bring back the physical rotating bezel

Nothing beats the rotating bezel

Samsung ditched the "Classic" model and its physical rotating bezel with the Galaxy Watch 7. It replaced it with a "touch bezel," which acts as a digital controller for navigating and scrolling around the UI.

However, this touch bezel does not deliver the same experience as the physical rotating bezel on the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The latter makes scrolling through lists and the app drawer a breeze while giving a feeling that a touch bezel cannot match.

The physical rotating bezel was one of the unique strengths of Samsung's smartwatch lineup. The company should return to its old strategy and launch the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic with a rotating bezel. This way, it can cater to both sets of customers: those who prefer the physical bezel and others who like the touch bezel.

3 Faster charging speed

Quick charging is more important on wearables than on phones

Samsung recommends using a 15W charger to fast charge the Galaxy Watch 7. The watch also ships with a new charging puck, which is required due to a change in the glass back design. Despite all this, the Galaxy Watch 7 takes nearly 85 to 90 minutes for a full charge. A 30-minute charge will only top up the battery to 45%.

That's excruciatingly slow compared to many of our favorite Android smartwatches. For comparison, the Google Pixel Watch 3 takes an hour to charge its empty battery to full. More importantly, it can charge up to 80% in 35 minutes.

Samsung needs to do better with the Galaxy Watch 8. I hope it can reduce the 80% top-up time to around 35 to 40 minutes. That would be in line with the competition and make quick recharges more useful.

2 Reliable battery life

Live up to the claims you make

On paper, the Galaxy Watch 7 ticks all the boxes to deliver a long battery life. The watch features a powerful new 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, paired with a 300mAh battery on the 40mm model and a 425mAh battery on the 44mm variant. Yet, if user reports are anything to go by, Samsung's 2024 wearable delivers inconsistent battery life.

The company rolled out an update weeks after the watch's launch to address the initial battery drain issues. But if reports on Reddit are anything to go by, many users still get poor battery life on their units. The issue is more prominent on the 40mm variant of the Galaxy Watch 7, which ships with a relatively tiny 300mAh cell.

With the Galaxy Watch 8, Samsung should focus on delivering a more reliable and consistent battery life, like the Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch. A longer battery life is not necessary, though it would be welcome. More importantly, if the company claims the Watch 7 can last 24 hours on a full charge, it should live up to that promise consistently.

1 Wireless PowerShare support

A unique strength of Samsung's older Galaxy Watches

Samsung switched to a new BioActive sensor on the Galaxy Watch 7, promising a 30% improvement in health tracking accuracy. However, a side effect of this move was the company had to change the shape of the glass back, increasing the distance between the wireless charging coil and the wireless charger.

As a result, the Galaxy Watch 7 does not support Wireless PowerShare, a feature that allows older Galaxy Watch models to be wirelessly charged using a Galaxy phone. The slow charging speed made it less practical for daily use. However, Wireless PowerShare was a lifesaver while traveling, ensuring you could keep your watch powered even when you did not have access to its charging puck.

Wireless PowerShare was also unique to Samsung's ecosystem, as no other Android smartwatch or even the Apple Watch provides a similar feature.

Despite its limited use, I hope Samsung brings back Wireless PowerShare on the Galaxy Watch 8. Perhaps the company can devise a way to use the magnets on Qi2 or Qi2 Ready cases to enable the watch to attach to the back of its Galaxy phones magnetically. This would improve the experience of using the feature by enabling a secure connection for more efficient power transfer.

Galaxy Watch 8 needs to build on the Watch 7's strength

Samsung played a key role in reviving Wear OS with its Galaxy Watch lineup. It made all the right internal upgrades with the Galaxy Watch 7, switching to a faster and more efficient 3nm chip and a more accurate health sensor. With the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8, the company needs to build on these changes and fix the shortcomings of its 2024 wearable to deliver an even better experience.

Many of you might wish for Samsung to include more advanced health features, like blood sugar monitoring, on the Galaxy Watch 8. However, I'd rather see the company focus on the above usability improvements, as Samsung's track record indicates its initial execution of new features may not be flawless.