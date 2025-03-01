Amazon’s smart speakers have come a long way since the Alexa voice assistant was introduced on the first Echo device in 2014. More than ten years later, the lineup includes everything from tiny bedroom speakers like the Echo Dot and alarm clocks like the Echo Spot to powerhouse home speakers like the Echo Studio and clever smart displays.

The Echo Show smart displays offer all the perks of the Alexa voice assistant with the added benefit of a screen. By adding the display, you unlock visual answers and other cool features. They come in a range of sizes for different rooms and scenarios. For instance, the Echo Show 5 is perfect for your bedside table, while the Echo Show 8 is big enough for the living room.

Towards the end of 2024, Amazon launched its biggest smart display, which has a huge 21-inch screen. I’ve tested the new big-screen beauty for a couple of weeks, and I’m a fan. Here’s why I would buy the Amazon Echo Show 21 for my home.

6 You can use it as a kitchen TV

It has Fire TV built-in

The large 21-inch screen combined with the integrated Fire TV software makes this the first Amazon smart display you could realistically use as a TV. It’s the perfect size for a kitchen or office, and the system can be controlled by voice, its touch screen, or the Alexa voice remote included in the box. The quality of the display is suited to streaming video. It’s bright and colorful with good contrast. The glass is glossy, but it doesn’t harm the experience. The device has a speaker on the back that delivers audio loudly and clearly.

Most top streaming services are accessible on Fire TV, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV+, so you can catch up on shows while cooking, cleaning, or working. If a service doesn’t have an app, you can find it through the Silk internet browser, which is pre-installed on the device.

Like a small TV, you can mount the Echo Show 21 on a wall or buy a separate stand, depending on where you want to place it.

5 It’s great for organizing your household

See calendars, shopping lists, and reminders

The Amazon Echo Show 21 is designed to be used in a communal space like the kitchen, making it the perfect family planner with plenty of screen real estate and a broad selection of widgets for the home screen.

You can add a calendar with everyone’s appointments, activities, and social plans so that your family knows who needs to be where and when. You can leave reminders for your kids when they get home from school, like to clean their bedroom or finish their homework. There’s a Chore Chart skill to assign and schedule chores to each family member. Also, you can create shopping lists throughout the week so you don’t forget to replenish household essentials.

These events, reminders, and notes can be created using a voice command like, “Alexa, remind me to take the kids to soccer practice tomorrow at 4 pm.”

4 The display will recognize you

Visual ID is a really cool feature

Visual ID is a facial recognition feature available on the Echo Show that tailors the display according to who you are, what you’re interested in, and how you tend to use the device. It’ll give you personalized calendars, skills, and recommended content.

The camera in the top bezel detects your face when you approach the device. This feature isn’t switched on by default. To turn it on, go to the Visual ID section in Your Profile & Family in the device settings. You can deactivate the tool by pulling the privacy shutter across the camera lens.

3 It doubles as a digital photo frame

Use stunning stock images or your own snaps

All Echo Show devices can double as a digital photo frame when you aren’t using it. The bigger the screen, the better you’ll be able to see the photos.

You can choose a selection of your favorite photographs or display a range of the latest shots from your smartphone’s camera roll. It’s easy to set this up in the Alexa app. Alternatively, you can pick from several stock albums provided by Amazon, with pictures of landscapes, art, and animals, to name a few.

When you want to switch to this mode, say, “Alexa, show me photos.”

2 You can use it to control the rest of your smart home

Zigbee is new to this model

The Amazon Echo Show 21 is designed to be a smart home hub, allowing you to control and manage smart home devices like lights, video doorbells, coffee machines, and more. A widget gives you quick access to your most used gear, and a panel shows your devices in groups or by type. You can also use it to see a live view from your smart security cameras.

The Echo Show 21 supports Zigbee, so you can use it to set up your network of smart home tech. The Echo Show can act as the central hub that communicates with your other devices. It’s a handy feature because you don’t need a separate gadget like the Philips Hue Bridge to do this.

1 The big screen is easy to read

You don’t need to be close to see it

If you like to ask Alexa questions about the weather and the latest news headlines, adding a screen is useful because you’ll get visual answers and audible ones. The benefit of a big 21-inch display is that it’s easy to read from a distance, so you could pack your children’s lunch while looking at the weather forecast from the other side of the room.

Are there any downsides to the Amazon Echo Show 21?

I enjoyed testing the Amazon Echo Show 21. I recommend it to anyone who thinks a big-screen smart display is what they need for their kitchen or living room. It’s like a smart display and a small TV rolled into one.

However, it’s not perfect. There are downsides worth mentioning. Firstly, this device is hefty. When it’s on the wall, you may not notice it much. However, it takes up a significant amount of space if you use a stand. While the speaker system is fine for watching video content and showcasing your photo memories, it’s not the most effective for listening to music. It has a bit of distortion at the high end.