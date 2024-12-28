With the holidays coming to a close, many of the streaming services are also on vacation, so the selection is again fairly slim — but not completely empty. Let's ring in the new year with a few shows and movies to keep you occupied. First up, the long-awaited second season of Squid Game, the Korean drama that took over Netflix. After that, let yourself slide into a comfortable second season of Shrinking, or prepare for the complicated questions that come up with Juror #2.

If you're not quite done with Christmas, and you're a Doctor Who fan, you obviously need to watch the special episode Joy to the World. Follow that with the new series Domino Day: Lone Witch for a modernized spin on the series Lost Girl. And for the height of fantasy, get caught up on the final season of What If...? to see the strangest outcomes the MCU can imagine.

6 Squid Game

Netflix — Season 2 — December 26

If you were a fan of Squid Game and somehow weren’t already anxiously waiting for the second season, are you even really a fan? Well, that’s hard to judge, but it was certainly one of the most successful shows to ever grace Netflix, almost instantly rocketed to the top of the Most Watched list and scoring critical acclaim for its characters, story, and direction.

Season 2 doubles down on the message that the world must change to re-balance the scales between the rich few and the rest of society. The timing seems fortuitous in light of a poorly run copy/paste series attempting to do the same thing in real life. Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the winner of the Squid Game in the first season, chooses to return for a second round so he can attempt to destroy the games from within and bring accountability to the powers that turn people against each other.

Netflix released all of season 2 in a single batch, and that’s probably good since it might be an act of cruelty to drag it out into two parts. While this season is a bit shorter at seven episodes compared to nine for the first season, it’s worth mentioning that a third season has already been confirmed. But the bad news, or maybe it’s good: Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed season 3 will bring an end to Squid Game in 2025.

5 What If...?

Disney+ — Season 3 — December 22

Marvel’s oddest of oddities is coming to a close, as the animated series that quite literally asks “what if…?” seems to have run out of curiosity. The third and final season is airing, and it wraps up the story arcs that began in the first season. There are several new faces, and voice actors to go with them, and many cast members are returning from previous seasons — although there are also some replacements.

Truth is, reviews haven’t been particularly favorable to season 3. It’s not scoring the love that the creators surely hoped it would receive, and reviewers have called out some uninspired stories, a bit too much filler with some goofy comedy, and an overabundance of shoehorning in heroes that will make their entrance into the MCU fairly soon — as if these aren’t common problems in the franchise. While it’s all probably valid, this is the final season, and for any true completionist, it’s hard not to watch through to the end. Also, it may be a good way to learn a little about characters that haven’t debuted in the MCU yet.

If you’re tuning into Marvel’s What If…?, Disney+ started the third season on December 22nd and is releasing a new episode every day through December 29th. At just eight episodes, it’s not a big commitment, and the minimal wait time for it to finish makes it pretty easy to binge through.

4 Domino Day: Lone Witch

AMC+, ALLBLK, or Sundance Now — Season 1 — December 26

Domino Day is a witch with an appetite for life energy. In fact, she’s compelled to feed on people, but chooses to direct most of her dining toward abusive men. Unfortunately, her habits have attracted the attention of a witch coven that fears her behavior might expose humans to the reality that witches exist.

The show’s marketing team tries to spin Domino Day: Lone Witch as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Charmed,” but Lost Girl is clearly a better comparison point, particularly with a succubus as the lead character — but it won’t be the same without Trick or Kenzi. Regardless, Domino Day brings a modern touch and a slightly edgier delivery. Also, at just six episodes for the first season, there’s not much space for filler.

Domino Day: Lone Witch is technically a Sundance Now production, but it’s also streaming on ALLBLK and AMC+, so you have your choice of which service you would like to subscribe to… Or even just watch with a free trial.

3 Juror #2

Max — Movie — December 20

This one slipped through the cracks last week, but it may as well join the line-up for this round. Juror #2 is the latest, and possibly final film from the 94-year-old actor/director Clint Eastwood. It’s a subtly deep and thoughtful story that questions one’s morality against self preservation, and what it means to be uncertain about your own guilt.

Juror #2 is reminiscent of the more intellectual movies that were commonplace during the 80s and 90s, where there was no need for special effects or gimmicks, and the story was carried through acting and a carefully crafted plot. It’s a movie that asks you to think rather than simply turning off your brain for two hours. Additionally, it features a pretty powerful cast list, including Nicholas Hoult, J.K. Simmons, Kiefer Sutherland, Toni Collette, Zoey Deutch, Chris Messina, and Leslie Bibb.

2 Doctor Who: Joy to the World

Disney+ — Special Episode — December 25

Yes, we’re through Christmas itself, but let’s be honest, there’s a good chance the decorations are still up. If you’re still up for a little bit more, and you’re a fan of the Doctor, then the Joy to the World special episode may just be the way to cap the holidays as we head into the new year.

Joy Almondo opens a doorway to the Time Hotel where they’re preparing for a special Christmas party that takes place “everywhere, all at once.” Meanwhile, an evil weapons corporation is working on a plan that might destroy every living person across time. Naturally, it’s up to the Doctor and his companion, and maybe a few others, to save Christmas… and all life.

Of course, Joy to the World is just a special Christmas episode; but it is also marked as episode 0 of season 2, which may mean the upcoming season in 2025 could build upon it. Actually, who am I kidding, if you’re a Doctor Who fan, you don’t need me to talk you into watching, so go enjoy it now on Disney+.

1 Shrinking

Apple TV+ — Season 2 — October 16 (to December 24)

While the second season kicked off earlier this year, the season finale just aired a few days ago, so it’s the perfect time to highlight another show that didn’t make it into the list previously. If you haven’t seen Shrinking yet, it has been met with a bit of criticism, but also had some positive acceptance thanks to both its heavy moments and whitty comedy.

Jimmy is a therapist grieving the loss of his wife. While he’s doing a poor job dealing with it, his daughter, friends, and clients are getting an erratic and unpredictable version of Jimmy. Sometimes it works out for the best, and other times, it’s a little haywire. Season 2 brings the show full circle with a major breakthrough, setting up for some bigger changes in the next season.

Shrinking features Jason Segal (How I Met Your Mother) and Harrison Ford (don’t make me list ‘em, you know what he’s been in), along with a cast of other names you’ve likely seen before. Season 2 of Shrinking wrapped up on December 24th, so if you’re just getting started, there’s no waiting.