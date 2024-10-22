Key Takeaways Google is expanding physical retail presence, opening its fifth store in Oakbrook Center with extensive product range.

Stores provide services like phone repairs, troubleshooting, classes, and events, similar to Apple stores.

Google aims to create interactive experiences for customers in its stores, offering unique workshops and events.

It's not quite at the same level as Apple yet, but Google is getting there, thanks to several physical Google stores dotted around the country. And now, Google is going to open its fifth store, and this time in the Midwest.

The new store is coming to Oakbrook Center on November 1st (via 9to5Google). The store will be in Oakbrook Center Mall in this Chicago suburb, about 25 minutes from downtown. Customers can browse Pixel phones, tablets, watches, and Nest smart home gear. The store will also handle repairs and troubleshooting.

What to expect at the newest Google Store

Google Stores use a wood-heavy aesthetic to help showcase their products. It's actually a very nice contrast, showing how technology can compliment the natural world. The latest store in Oakbrook Center will be no different, and will share the mall with a Macy's, Nordstrom, and an Apple Store.

You can find the same kind of services at a Google Store as you would at an Apple Store, including:

Pixel phone displays

Chromebook displays

Purchases and online order pickups

Phone repairs

Troubleshooting

Classes and events

The classes and events Google hosts at its stores are neat. These include workshops on how to use Google Gemini and how to take stunning photos with your Pixel. There are also free classes and discussions about things like online safety. There are new events happening all the time at these stores, so be sure to check your local store's website.

There are four Google Stores in America so far: - Chelsea, NY - Williamsburg, NY - Mountain View, CA - Boston, MA

There is also a Google Store in London, UK and another in Sydney, Australia. This latest Oakbrook store is part of Google's expansion into physical retail. The stores are designed to be a place where people can experience Google's products and services in a fun and interactive way. In fact, Google's Chelsea store has three 'sandbox rooms' where people can see how Google hardware would look in their homes.

The new Google Store is located at 63 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL, and opens on November 1st.