5G is about to get a major upgrade with the new 5G Advanced (5.5G) networks. 5G Advanced is adding enhancements to give us a taste of what 6G has in store. 5.5G is a mid-generational step between the 5G networks introduced in 2019 and the 6G networks slated for deployment in the early 2030s. Like LTE Advanced networks that emerged around 2011, 5G Advanced will give us a bump in data transfer speeds, but is that all?

5G Advanced is a stepping stone to 6G mobile networks

Cellular network development has followed a pattern for several decades. Generational jumps happen at the beginning of the decade, with mid-standard updates released around the five-year mark. Since 2G in the early 90s, there has been at least one mid-generation upgrade, sometimes two or more.

Partway through the 4G cycle, we saw 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) upgraded to 4.5G LTE-Advanced with Stage 1 of release 10 in mid-2010 and deployment with Stage 3 in mid-2011. The world's first LTE-Advanced network was commercially launched in June 2013 by SK Telecom in South Korea and later in the US by AT&T in March 2014. Even the older CDMA technology cycle for 3G had a 3.5G and a 3.75G generation.

The first 5G standard arrived in early 2019 with 3GPP Release 15. The initial specs allowed radio systems integrated with previous-generation LTE networks to cover the 5G network, as well as further LTE improvements. The following two releases, numbers 16 and 17, made more incremental changes, integrating things like Multimedia Priority Service, 5G satellite access, LAN support, security protocols, and more.

Release 18 marks the start of the new 5G Advanced generation, slated for deployment in 2024-2025. The first 5G wave of development laid the groundwork for infrastructure, as well as the coverage buildout and the research needed to enter new market segments. 5G Advanced will introduce significant enhancements to the existing technology.

Cellular technology development is a continuous process. Mobile technology companies don't release a version and then focus entirely on the next-gen hardware like video game consoles do. Mid-generation upgrades allow mobile tech to deploy the improvements made to the existing tech, often aided by research into the next-generation tech.

An intermediate step between generations allows them to convert and upgrade infrastructure to accommodate the next generation, often allowing end users to benefit from the upgrades. It would be more difficult for them to upgrade to a new generation by immediately changing all their infrastructure when the new generation is deployed.

Many of the improvements we see in a mid-generation upgrade come from the research and development of the next generation. That means we get some improvements to 5G and a sneak peek at what 6G is working on.

The changes between 5G and 5G Advanced will be noticeable

We will see increased data rates for upload and download speeds. This new handover procedure will shorten interruption times when switching towers or temporarily losing signal. It also has enhancements to Massive MIMO that raise overall network capacity.

Massive MIMO (Massive Multiple Input Multiple Output) is one of the key technologies in 5G networks that helps mobile network capacity scale rapidly. It's a technology that allows several multi-array antennas to communicate in a way that supports a higher number of simultaneous connections. The more antennas, the more connections, and the better the communication between them, the more efficiently they handle the massive number of mobile phone users.

This is currently one of the best ways for cellular networks to improve bandwidth. 5.5G is expanding support for an increased number of antennas, leading to lower latency connectivity and a more reliable connection. It's like opening more lanes on the bandwidth highway so that more cars can travel on it at the same time.

Some of the major changes that will bridge 5G and 6G come from enhanced XR support. Extended Reality (XR) capabilities are at the forefront of what the industry wants 6G tech to be. XR is a term that envelops Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR). The push is to allow a seamless continuum between the physical world and the digital world.

The jump in data transfer speeds between 5G and 6G is going from a maximum tested speed of 16.7Gbps, and a theoretical peak of 20Gbps, to several hundred Gbps. A latency time of under 1ms has been achieved. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will help manage everything. These are significant advancements in mobile tech that will make 6G the generation that allows for mobile XR at a large scale. 5.5G is laying the foundation for 6G in several ways.

What users can expect with 5.5G:

Potential to realize 5G's theoretical capabilities to reach 20Gbps.

Better mobility (service continuity when you are on the move).

Lower energy consumption for cellular base stations and mobile devices.

Support for bands between 7GHz and 24GHz (starting to expand the spectrum for 6G).

Enhancements in real-time media, remote control, and mobility automation for XR.

Application of AI and machine learning to predict network needs, improve connectivity management for end users, and enhance positioning accuracy.

Crewless aerial vehicle improvements to reduce interference when communicating with a rapidly moving object.

Terrestrial vehicle improvements to extend coverage in and around vehicles when moving.

5G Advanced is in the early stages of deployment

5G Advanced is currently being deployed around the world, with China Mobile leading the way. Parts of Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Europe have begun deployment. In the US and Canada, AT&T and Verizon are leading the way. 5G Advanced will come to major cities first and continue to become available outside those cities throughout 2024 and 2025.

Very few phones currently support 5G Advanced, the most notable being the Oppo Find X7 Series and the ZTE 5G-A series. If you want to take advantage of the 5G Advanced improvements, you may need a new phone (check out our list of the best 5G phones). We can expect more compatible phones to be released in the coming months, so keep checking in with us for our top picks.