4K TV prices have crashed in the last few years. And if you have been looking to pick one up for cheap for a while, Black Friday is the perfect time to do so. TCL makes some great smart TVs, and during this year's biggest shopping event, you can get its 55-inch 4K Roku TV for just $188 from Walmart — a fantastic price for a 4K TV with an HDR panel. This model from TCL retails for $380, so you are saving a whopping $192 on it.

Why this is the best Black Friday deal on a budget 4K TV

TCL's 4-series TVs have a sleek design with slim bezels surrounding the 55-inch panel. The 4K panel is top-notch quality, with HDR support being the added cherry on top. The TCL 55" 4-series runs on Roku TV and provides free access to over 250+ live TV channels, Roku Originals, and more.

The TV features built-in 4K upscaling, so all the HD content you stream is automatically upscaled to deliver a better viewing experience. To ensure there is no unwanted buffering or lag, the TV features dual-band Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port. The bundled remote is simple and has dedicated buttons for Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. You can also use Roku's mobile app to control the TV and use voice search to quickly find your favorite content to watch.

Roku TV is the most popular smart TV platform in the US, so you are unlikely to miss Google TV. Plus, the television supports Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. Even better, there's AirPlay support, so you can directly stream content from your iPhone or Mac to your TV.

The model on sale at Walmart comes with 4 HDMI inputs, with one of them supporting ARC, ensuring audio and video are correctly synced with the connected sound system. Considering the two downward-facing 8W stereo speakers are average at best, you must hook up a sound system to the TV to get the best viewing experience.

Do note that you must be a Walmart+ member to access this fantastic deal on TCL's 4K TV early. Otherwise, you will have to wait until Black Friday to get your hands on this 4K TV for less than $200.