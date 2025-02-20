Amazon Fire TV 4-Series $360 $460 Save $100 At 55 inches, this Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a perfect addition to any living room, offering 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, with Alexa voice controls supported through the remote. $360 at Amazon

The all-new Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series is the latest iteration from 2024, which is what the "all-new' moniker is all about. The 4-series is basically Amazon's in-house budget TV option, but that doesn't mean these TVs don't look great, and since this TV packs a 4K screen, you can expect crisp images for your streamed or local content, all at an affordable price.

Typically, this all-new 55-inch Fire TV retails for $460, which is already a solid deal, but today, you can snag one for $100 off, a savings of 22%, bringing the price down to $360 for a 4K 55-inch smart TV. Not bad, not bad at all.

Related 6 features I prioritize when buying a smart TV Consider these six features when shopping for a smart TV

What's great about the All-new Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series

It was always the price, which is at its lowest yet

Source: Amazon

If the incredibly low price hasn't convinced you yet, perhaps the fact this is an all-in-one smart TV will. After all, this Fire TV packs Alexa, including voice controls, which means you can easily use the assistant to both launch and control your content. Plus, you won't have to purchase a streaming box when this Fire TV is its own smart platform, ensuring you'll have access to the many streaming apps out there, no matter your preferences.

Of course, picture quality is important, and so you get support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR10, and HLG, ensuring blacks and black and colors are crisp. The framerate is capped at 60Hz, so there are no high framerates here, but gaming is still plenty viable at 60FPS.

You get a single USB A port and 4 HDMI ports (one of which supports eArc), and the front bezel is pretty minimal, allowing the screen to shine as it should.

All in all, for $360, this 55-inch Fire TV is a great deal, especially when this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the TV. So, if you're on the hunt for a new TV that doesn't break the bank, don't wait until it's too late and snap up today's deal while you can.