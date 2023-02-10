Acer Chromebook Spin 714 $499 $729 Save $230 Released last summer, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a strong candidate for the best Chrome OS laptop out there. Its strong performance and great 16:10 display make it a worthy alternative to a Windows laptop for those who like the cloud-based simplicity of Chrome OS, and its 2-in-1 design adds another level of versatility for creative work and entertainment. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen so far, so anybody in the market for a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook shouldn't sleep on this deal. $499 at Best Buy

Looking for a laptop that's powerful, versatile, and stylish? Chrome OS machines have come a long way in recent years, and the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a shining example. Released last summer, the Spin 714 is a strong contender for the best Chromebook money can buy, and it's on sale right now for just $500. That's one of the best prices we've seen yet for this superb 2-in-1 laptop.

Why the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a great buy

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a 2-in-1, meaning it can be used as a laptop or a tablet, depending on your needs. Many Chromebooks sport pared-down mobile hardware, but the Spin 714 packs a 12th-gen Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM, which is hardware you'd fine in a workhorse laptop. A 256GB SSD gives you enough storage for your software and files, too. Those are the sort of specs you typically find on Windows laptops, so if you want more standard PC hardware with the simplicity of Chrome OS and the versatility of a 2-in-1, the Spin 714 is hard to argue with.

This Chromebook doesn't just deliver snappy performance; it's also versatile (it is a 2-in-1, after all). The Spin 714 sports a 360-degree screen hinge that allows you to use it in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode, and it even comes with a handy stowaway stylus pen. The 14-inch touch display is also excellent and follows the recent trend of 16:10 1920x1200 laptop screens, giving you more vertical real estate to work with than the usual 16:9 displays.

If you're on the hunt for a powerful and versatile Chrome OS machine that won't break the bank, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is on sale right now for just $499 at Best Buy — a killer deal on one of Acer's best Chromebooks. That's close to the best price we've seen for it yet (it briefly dipped to as low as $479 during the 2022 Black Friday sales), so unless you feel like waiting for Prime Day, now's the time to buy. We doubt this deal will last long.