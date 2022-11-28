It’s not a huge discount, but it’s great for those who want to own the first Google smartwatch

We've been waiting for Google to make a watch for the better part of a decade, and the Google Pixel Watch has finally arrived. It does well for a first-gen smartwatch but costs quite a lot. Thankfully, the $50 Cyber Monday discount makes it slightly more affordable.

There was a lot of hype on the road leading to the launch of the Google Pixel Watch, the company's first smartwatch, and it delivered for the most part when it finally arrived. The design was exactly what we’ve seen in renders: unique, high-end, and premium-looking. But the watch lacked a few things that made it hard to justify the premium price. Fast forward to today, and the Pixel Watch has a $50 discount thanks to Cyber Monday, making it a slightly better deal.

Why is this sale on the Google Pixel Watch such a good deal?

The Pixel Watch isn’t the best Android smartwatch around by any means, but it does well for a first gen product. Aside from the styling, Google did well in using the straps from the Fitbit Sense and Versa lines, along with a proprietary connector that lets the bands sit flush against the sides of the watch body.

Software-wise, the watch launched with Wear OS 3.5 with familiar navigation options like swiping up from home to see your notifications and down to access quick settings. Plus, it has exclusive software features like its wonderful custom watch faces (many of which we really loved) and Fitbit integration.

We did note the poor battery life compared to cheaper options like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 in our review. We also noticed unusually high calorie-burn estimates. If those are deal breakers for you, we’ve curated the best Cyber Monday smartwatch deals. However, if you’ve always wanted to own a Pixel Watch, now’s the best time to grab one.

The price has dropped from $350 to $300. Plus, you get six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium alongside the smartwatch if you’ve not already subscribed to them. That said, the deal only applies to the Wi-Fi variant, with the LTE model still costing $400.