It's T-minus two days until the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Before you know it, the brand-spanking new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, Watch 6 Pro/Classic, and the million Galaxy Tab S9 series sizes (fine, there are only three) are here. These products are heavily rumored to be launching on Wednesday, and now is your last chance to take advantage of the $50 credit Samsung is giving away to ever so slightly mitigate the financial damage the new releases will bring forth. We already got everyone up to speed with this offer before, but now, it's really your final chance to score the $50 credit. Don't worry, though; you aren't required to buy anything in case nothing in the launch strikes your fancy.

Where to use your $50 credit towards

In the past, you could only use the $50 reservation credit on a very limited selection of Samsung accessories and secondary devices (like a Galaxy Watch 6 or a Galaxy Tab A8), but this year, things are much better. You can put that $50 towards the actual device you're preordering, be it a shiny, fancy Galaxy Z Flip 5 to an ungodly expensive Fold 5 down to the much more affordable Galaxy Watch 6. (Or a new tablet if you must have the complete Samsung ecosystem.) Once that $50 discount combines with trade-in offers, the Flip should hopefully be a reasonable price — and the Watch 6 had a decent chance of becoming affordable enough to be an impulse upgrade.

There's absolutely zero commitment involved if you do decide to get the $50 credit. If what you see on Wednesday so offends you, you can choose not to buy anything. The point is, it's too good of a deal to ignore, so you may want to snag it while it's still available. It's now or never. And this is the first year you won't have to scramble to find the magic case/charger combo that uses up all your credit. You simply need to head over to the Samsung website, key in your name and email, and you'll automatically be first in line upon the launch of the new Galaxy devices. And while $50 may not be too big of a deal against the gadgets' astronomical pricing (rumor has it that the Fold 5 will cost $1800), it's not nothing.