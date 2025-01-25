Do sudden rain showers catch you off guard? While you can’t control or change the weather, you can be better prepared for it by downloading the right weather apps. The default app on your flagship or budget Android device might provide basic forecasts. However, if you’re planning outdoor activities or like viewing detailed insights, a dedicated weather app is a game-changer. We put together five weather apps that work better than what you currently have on your phone.

5 AccuWeather for hyperlocal weather forecasts

Close

If you’re looking for accurate hyperlocal weather forecasts, AccuWeather is your best bet. A highlight of this weather forecast app is that it displays minute-by-minute forecasts. This can help you plan for your day, down to the T.

The app displays hourly and daily forecasts. A quick check can tell you the current temperature, the day’s high and low temps, humidity, wind conditions, and more. You can also view the weather forecast, with high and low temperatures, for the following 10 days. An allergy section tells you the allergy outlook for the common allergens.

The paid version of this app costs $25 per year and offers perks like an ad-free experience, hourly weather forecast graphs, and more. However, the free version offers enough, so you might not need the paid app. If you often travel or are outdoorsy, the premium subscription might help.

4 The Weather Channel for real-time weather tracking

Close

A reliable app that’s worth installing after setting up a new phone is The Weather Channel. The homepage has all the essentials, including the current temperature and the day’s high and low. It includes precipitation forecasts for rain, snow, sleet, and similar conditions. The app also lets you switch between hourly or daily views, with each providing detailed insights.

One highlight of The Weather Channel is its live weather radar. This lets you track any ongoing weather phenomenon as it passes by your area, so you can stay prepared. While you might not have to use the weather radar on normal days, it can come in handy when heavy rainfall or storms are forecast.

Additionally, in severe weather like hurricanes, The Weather Channel provides timely alerts, trackers, and preparedness resources to keep you safe. The best part is that you can access these features for free. However, subscribing to the Premium tier for $30 per year gives you additional perks. These include an ad-free experience, 72-hour future radar, 48-hour future snowfall outlook, and more.

3 Weather Radar by WeatherBug for detailed weather insights

Close

Another app that’s worth trying for detailed insights is Weather Radar by WeatherBug. It displays the standard data, like the current temperature, the chance of precipitation and fire, and wind and humidity levels. There’s an hourly and 10-day forecast, with comprehensive insights, if you want a more in-depth look at upcoming weather conditions.

Additionally, the app has an Outdoor Sports section that displays a score and corresponding rating. This can tell you if the weather conditions in your area are favorable for outdoor activities.

Although the app offers several useful features, the free version is ad-heavy. The ads come up between map views and other useful information, making navigation difficult at times. If that affects your experience with the app, upgrade to the ad-free plan, which costs $11 per year. The paid version, in addition to being ad-free, gives you live lightning updates, has 20 map layers, shares instant local alerts, and more.

2 What The Forecast for witty weather forecasts

Close

If you’re looking for a weather forecast app with personality, you might like What The Forecast. The app has a simple display. As soon as you open it, you can view the current temperature, high and low temperatures for the day, and other key data points one below the other. Unlike many other apps, this means a glance is all you need to get the full picture of what the weather looks like.

You can also access the hourly forecast, precipitation forecast, and daily forecast on the same page by scrolling down. However, what sets this app apart is the funny and sarcastic quips that come up when the weather forecast loads and at the top of the homepage. There are thousands of these unique phrases, so you’re likely to see a new remark each time you open the app. Despite its fun and out-of-the-box approach, the app doesn’t skimp on providing you with reliable and accurate weather data.

1 Windy.app for outdoor enthusiasts

Close

Windy.app is more than a weather forecast app. If you’re into outdoor sports, this app is a must-have on your phone, given that it provides a large amount of weather data. It’s not overwhelming by any means, though. If you go with the free plan, you can view all the essential weather information. A “Chat with locals” feature lets you connect with others in the area. This is helpful if you want to know what people have to say about the on-the-ground conditions in the area.

For outdoor enthusiasts who want detailed real-time insights, Windy.app’s premium plan is a good bet. You choose how much data you want to view by picking from three levels of weather forecasts: General, Intermediate, and Advanced. General is great for those who want to access the basic parameters. Intermediate is a good choice if you want to review forecasts from several models. Advanced lets you compare multiple weather sources and hyperlocal forecasts. The paid plan costs $25 per year, or you could go with the lifetime plan, which costs $80.

Get accurate insights on-the-go

Although this list is far from comprehensive, these weather apps are among the best, offering accurate data and an intuitive user experience. If you’re outdoorsy or travel regularly and want detailed weather insights, consider signing up for the paid versions of these apps. The good news is these apps provide a free trial. So you can explore the premium features for free before committing to a subscription, whether it’s a monthly, yearly, or lifetime subscription.