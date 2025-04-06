Wear OS has come a long way in the last few years. It went from being on the brink of being irrelevant to running on the best Android smartwatches from Google, Samsung, and others. Yet, Google's smartwatch OS falters in some key areas, ruining the overall experience. As a longtime Wear OS user, I've encountered several frustrating issues that I hope the company addresses in Wear OS 6.

5 Custom vibration pattern for each app

Because Wear OS should be all about customization

The notification panel is one of Android's key strengths, allowing you to conduct many basic actions from it. You can manage notifications on a per-app basis, muting distractions and keeping only the essential alerts. Wear OS will mirror your phone's notification settings, only vibrating for alerts from apps for which you enabled notifications.

However, the issue is that Wear OS does not offer a way to customize the notification pattern. For example, on my Google Pixel Watch 2, the vibration pattern is the same for new WhatsApp messages and emails, making it hard to tell them apart. Similarly, it buzzes only once when my wife messages me on Telegram. This forces me to check my wrist for every incoming notification, irrespective of its importance.

Google should offer the ability to set a custom vibration pattern for each app. This will allow me to tell them apart from how my watch buzzes. If it's an important notification, I can check my watch straightaway. Otherwise, I can continue doing my work.

I disabled notifications from less important apps on my Pixel Watch. However, not every Slack or WhatsApp message is urgent or deserves immediate attention. Custom vibration alerts would make it easier to tell which notifications matter at a glance.

Samsung comes close to offering something similar with its One UI Watch skin on Galaxy Watches. You can customize the vibration length and intensity for incoming calls and notifications. It would be great if Google took inspiration from this feature for the next Wear OS release and introduced per-app notification customization.

4 Inconsistent health data tracking across watches

Set a high and consistent baseline

The fitness tracking experience varies between Wear OS watches. Like Android, the beauty of Wear OS is that you get watches in different shapes and sizes to suit your needs. However, that does not mean the health data tracking experience across them should be inconsistent.

In my experience comparing the Galaxy Watch 6 and Pixel Watch 2, I found the latter's heart rate tracking and step count to be more accurate. A 5% to 7% difference in the recorded stats is understandable due to the various factors involved, but the gap was always more than that. The situation is worse when you compare sleep tracking and calories burned across Wear OS watches of different brands.

The health tracking experience across Wear OS watches shouldn't differ so drastically. Such inconsistencies make it hard to trust the data for meaningful, long-term health analysis.

3 No way to transfer health data across watches

Stick to the same Wear OS watch brand if you value your health data

If you use a Galaxy Watch Ultra and switch to the Google Pixel Watch 3, you must bid adieu to your health data. Likewise, if you move from a Pixel Watch to a OnePlus Watch, you can't carry over your health data. Despite all Android smartwatches running Wear OS, there's no way to migrate your health data between wearables of different brands. This is a major limitation. If you care about your health data, you are locked into using a smartwatch from one brand.

With Health Connect, Google lets you sync your health data across different apps. However, it cannot move your data from Samsung Health to Fitbit or OnePlus' OHealth app. Given that one of the key features of a smartwatch is health tracking, it makes no sense that you cannot transfer them between wearables running the same platform. With Wear OS 6, Google should introduce a new unified framework or app enabling the migration of health apps across Wear OS watches from different brands.

Ideally, Google Fit should be the central hub for all your health data from various apps. However, Google seems to be phasing it out, shifting its focus toward the Fitbit app as a replacement, but only for Fitbits and Pixel Watches.

Don't support Wear OS fragmentation