Spam emails are relentless, and the problem is getting worse. One day, the email inbox on your budget Android phone is clean, and the next it is flooded with discount offers and unknown subscriptions. I live and breathe on the internet, and I've tried every trick to fight back. After years of experimentation, I've found strategies that work. If your inbox feels more like a landfill, here are five practical ways to minimize and eliminate spam emails.

5 Teach your email app

Train your inbox to know what's junk and what's not