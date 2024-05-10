Right now, if you own one of the best Android phones and want to tap into Apple's rich MagSafe accessory ecosystem, you'll need a third-party case or magnetic sticker ring to do so. That's changing with the release of Qi2, which is a new wireless charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium. Alongside increased charging speeds, the Qi2 spec also borrows the magnetic connection system from MagSafe.

When more Android devices begin shipping with Qi2 — potentially in the fall starting with the upcoming Google Pixel 9 — iPhone and Android users will be able to use either Qi2 or MagSafe to connect with accessories. For that reason, the new Android accessory ecosystem is arguably way more exciting than the marginal increase in Qi2 charging speeds. We've rounded up five cool kinds of accessories you can expect to see work with future Android phones starting later this year.

1 Photography gear: Tripods and then some

Leave the cheap tripod at home and upgrade

Phone mounts are nothing new, and I'm sure we all remember the days of selfie sticks as well. However, the process of storing, deploying, and mounting your phone to a camera stand or tripod can be significantly improved with MagSafe. I tested the Peak Design Mobile Tripod, which is a foldable tripod that can be condensed down to about the thickness of a few credit cards. It's as simple as unfolding the mount, connecting it to your smartphone with MagSafe or Qi2, and getting to work. This is a use case that many Android users will benefit from, as it'll come in handy while recording timelapses or taking hands-free timer shots.

2 Gaming accessories: More ways to play

Controller mounts? You got it. Active cooling fans? That too

Source: Razer

We're going to get some weird gaming accessories on our Android phones with Qi2, and we can look at the MagSafe market as a preview of what's to come. A few years back, Razer released the Phone Cooler Chroma, which is exactly what it sounds like. Phone Cooler Chroma is an active cooling fan for your smartphone that connects via MagSafe and provides RGB lighting effects as well. It's designed to be used while gaming, since that is when your phone's chip is likely to heat up.

Source: Otterbox

There are more practical accessories coming to your smartphone, too. The above mount from Otterbox is an attachment that connects to a standard console controller, but instead of clipping onto your smartphone, it'll use MagSafe or Qi2. Android already has great game controller support, and we expect Qi2 to bring even more options for gaming accessories. They'll include fun gimmicks like Razer's cooling fan and practical options like phone clips.

3 Videography accessories: Cages, mics, and more

Take your mobile content capture sessions to the next level

Source: Rode

Smartphone cameras are better than ever, and there's a growing trend of using your smartphone as a professional video camera. After all, if you're paying over $1,000 for a phone like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, why wouldn't you? One area where smartphones struggle is compatibility with professional-grade accessories. Qi2 support will solve this issue entirely, and we can look to Rode's new MagSafe products as evidence of how. Rode has a camera cage for iPhones that connects via MagSafe, giving photographers better grip and more mounting points for accessories. The company showed off connecting tiny softbox lights, microphones, and more — all to this Qi2 and MagSafe-compatible smartphone cage. If you like to use your Android phone as a pro camera, Qi2 will make your life a lot easier.

4 Magnetic wallets: An old standby

They're attached to your phone when you need them, easy to remove when you don't

After buying my first iPhone with MagSafe in 2022 — the iPhone 12 Mini — I've tried all kinds of MagSafe accessories with my smartphone. However, after more than two years using a device with MagSafe, there's only one accessory that has stuck: a wallet. With the upgrade to Qi2, Android phones will get wallets that snap onto the back of their device or phone case. It's more versatile than a traditional phone wallet case, because it doesn't make your phone bulky all the time. You can snap it onto your Android phone when you need it, and remove it when you don't. If you're someone who only needs to carry ID and a few credit cards daily, magnetic Qi2 wallets will be a game-changer for your EDC.

5 Phone mounts: Stick your phone anywhere

Useful for way more than just charging

Lastly, there's the obvious use case for MagSafe-style magnetic attachment: phone mounts. Whether it's in your car, on your bike, or anywhere else, Qi2 will help you simply and securely mount your Android phone in place. I took an early look at a Qi2 car charging mount from ESR, and the benefits of Qi2 go far beyond charging. Simply mounting your Android phone to your car's A/C vents or dash for use as a display helps with navigation and media playback, especially if you have a car without Android Auto.

There are really cool and unique uses for Qi2 and MagSafe mounts that you probably wouldn't expect. One of them is Peak Design's Wall Mount, which lets you put a magnetic phone mount on any flat surface. I use it in my kitchen, throwing my phone up on the wall mount to look at recipes while cooking or for watching videos while cleaning up. The possibilities are really endless when it comes to mounting hardware with Qi2.

I'm most excited about MagSafe/Qi2 interoperability

The best part about Qi2 coming to Android isn't any one specific kind of accessory. Instead, it's that all these mobile accessories will eventually work with your smartphone, regardless of whether you own the newest iPhone 15 Pro Max or any Android phone. Accessory manufacturers prove time after time that they prioritize iPhone compatibility over Android compatibility, and this has led to slim pickings for Android users at times. Soon, this will be a thing of the past, and I'm here for it.