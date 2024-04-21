Summary Galaxy Z Fold 6 should feature a thinner design, new hinge, and better aspect ratio for improved user experience.

A crease-less display with anti-glare coating on the cover screen could enhance the overall appeal of the device.

Major camera improvements are necessary to justify the high cost of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 compared to competitors.

Samsung is one of the best Android smartphone makers, and is a pioneer in foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is still one of the best foldable smartphones today, and while other manufacturers have caught up, and taken over in several departments, it remains a solid option.

The next in the series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, is expected to arrive in the middle of July, and here are 5 things I want to see improve, related to the camera, battery, display, and overall design and form factor.

1 Some major design improvements

A thinner design, a new hinge, and a 20:9 aspect ratio would be great to see

Close

I’ve had a chance to daily drive the Porsche Design HONOR Magic V2 RSR, which made me fall in love with the large display, extremely thin design — for a foldable — and the compact form factor that still had a large display. As a Galaxy Z Fold 4 user, I’d like nothing more than a slightly wider cover screen, a significantly thinner design than the Fold 5, and a different aspect ratio for the two displays.

The result would make the phone much closer to standard devices, and while it would still weigh more and be much thicker, it’d make it far more user-friendly. It’s easy to get used to the additional weight, but the size can make it or break it for many people, and that’s one way Samsung could make the Fold 6 appeal to even more people, including enthusiasts like myself.

2 A crease-less display

And how about an anti-glare coating on the cover screen, Samsung?

While it’s safe to say that Samsung has improved the hinge mechanism on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, it’s far from perfect, and the crease is still very much there. In a world where other phone manufacturers have managed to outright remove, or make it as less obtrusive as possible, it’s only fair that we ask Samsung to do the same.

The crease is a major turn-off for many people who aren’t into tech, and even for more advanced users. I often argue that it’s something you can get used to, and while that’s true, I assume it’s similar to when people started seeing the notch. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’ll always be there.

On another note, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has an anti-glare coating that makes the display less reflective to light. It’s a flagship feature, which makes me wonder whether we could see it on the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Given that the coating is on top of the glass, it’s unclear whether it could be applied to the main screen, but the cover screen could benefit from it.

3 Major camera improvements

We need flagship cameras on a phone that costs this much

There’s not much to say about the camera on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 other than it gets the job done. However, given that the phone costs nearly 1.5 times more than the latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, it’s outright unforgivable for Samsung to continue equipping its most expensive foldable with the same sensor every year.

While we’ve seen major improvements in the camera department, they haven’t been massive or significant. It’s time for a premium camera array with better quality to improve photos and videos. Having a decent camera isn’t enough anymore, and other phone manufacturers like Google and OnePlus have proved it’s possible. It’s time to step it up a notch, Samsung.

4 A built-in S Pen slot

I want to carry my stylus without a case

Source: Samsung

Having a slim and compact S Pen with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is great, and it makes signing documents, sketching, and drawing really fun and a joy. The pen is an excellent addition to the Galaxy Z Fold series, and it provides even more features in a compact package — making people choose the Fold over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, in some cases.

While space constraints are a thing for devices like the Fold, carrying the S Pen in a case is nothing but troublesome. Cases often add a significant level of thickness and extra width or depth to already larger-than-average devices, making them uncomfortable and often inconvenient to carry. To carry and use the stylus more frequently, we need an embedded S Pen slot, similar to the one on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

5 Faster charging and better battery life

45W isn’t cutting it in a world where modern flagships support 60W-120W charging

The age-old request of having popular phone manufacturers improve their charging capability still remains. Companies like Google, Samsung, and Apple — just to name a few — continue to refuse to adopt faster-charging standards and technologies, further degrading the user experience.

Samsung has been including its 45W wired charging solution for several years, and while the company has improved the 0% to 50% charging speeds significantly, a full charge still requires over an hour. In a world where companies like OnePlus, HONOR, and other phone makers include 60W, and in some cases, 100W and 120W fast wired charging solutions, we have to demand more as it’s possible and proven to be efficient, and safe for consumers without affecting the longevity of the battery cell.

Additionally, Qi2 is a new wireless charging standard that makes it easier to align the smartphone with the charger using magnets. Qi2 is only available on a select few devices, and it’d be great to see it on the Fold 6.

We're open to some surprises, Samsung

There’s a lot that we already know about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 device, or potentially, devices. And we expect to see a larger, wider cover and main display that’ll become more user-friendly when typing, and generally using the device.

Recent reports claim that we’ll see the same fast-wired charging solution as on older models, and the camera might not also see a big improvement. As always, these are just rumors, and we’re still a few months away from seeing the new Galaxy Z series of devices, which are expected to arrive sometime in the middle of July.