Gemini, Google’s AI-powered successor to Google Assistant, isn’t exactly perfect. In some cases, it’s actually pretty bad. While that could have been okay for a scaled-back beta rollout, it's nowhere near ready for the large-scale deployment it has received. There are detrimental features that need to change before Gemini becomes even more pervasive than it already is. Whether it be simple quality-of-life features or rectifying glaring mistakes, there are plenty of things Google needs to change about Gemini.

1 Getting information while your phone is locked

Make the Gemini experience just a little more convenient

Virtual assistants work at their best when they make your phone experience easier. Nothing is easier than being able to do something without lifting a finger. Where this was once a strength of Google Assistant, it is now a crushing failure of Gemini — and, for that matter, even Assistant itself. Its inability to tell you any basic information or perform any rudimentary functions without you first unlocking your phone is one of the most glaring issues Gemini currently has. Even something as inconsequential as asking for the temperature or requesting a timer to be set will still prompt you to unlock your phone.

There are undoubtedly some solid concerns that informed the hard line that absolutely nothing happens without your phone being unlocked first. But there is almost definitely a better way that doesn’t require your hands-free assistant to still need you to use your hands. This is made infinitely worse because you can’t even try Gemini without signing off your ability to use your phone’s virtual assistance hands-free. The moment you want to install Gemini, it will make you replace Google Assistant. If Gemini is going to replace Google Assistant, it really ought to be able to accomplish some of the most basic tasks virtual assistants were sold on to begin with.

2 Weather accuracy needs to be, well, more accurate

A more consistent experience would go a long way

Getting essential information such as the time or temperature is one of those go-to functions commonly faced by virtual assistants. It’s also one of the least complicated requests you can make. It is information so simple that it’s often delivered by a simple widget on your lock screen. Despite that, Google Gemini will still tell you completely false weather info. And it’s not uncommon. Whether it be incorrect temperature or telling you it’s sunny while it’s raining, these little inaccuracies do pop up.

This problem is especially prevalent if you use Gemini outside the English language. Asking for today’s weather in any language other than English will, at best, always return at least one erroneous piece of weather info. At worst, you’ll be told incorrect temperatures and wildly inaccurate weather conditions for the next few hours. While this isn’t earth-shattering, it is still baffling to see from the app that is supposed to be Google’s future.

3 Faster responses, less loading times

A faster pace doesn’t feel like too much to ask

Source: Google

One of the many shortcomings of Gemini as a replacement for Google Assistant is the difference in how both apps work behind the scenes. Due to Gemini's generative nature, it takes a little longer for it to produce a response than Google Assistant would’ve for the same query. Even for simpler questions, Gemini can still take forever to answer.

Understandably, there’s only so much that can be done to mitigate this issue, but it needs to be addressed all the same — especially when it comes to making the experience of using Gemini feel more consistent and like an actual upgrade from Google Assistant of the past. Using Gemini as it stands now is a mixed bag on whether you’re going to be getting a quick response or wait a little while to find out that it can’t help you.

4 Iron out those smart home routines

Gemini almost reaches higher than Google Assistant in your smart home

While Google Assistant is replaced on your phone when you opt into using Gemini, it isn’t replaced anywhere else. This is particularly noticeable with a Google smart home setup. It’s unsurprisingly jarring to work with Gemini on your phone, but still have Google Assistant on your smart speakers. Worse yet, the Google Assistant on your smart speaker isn’t what it used to be due to Google shifting most of its efforts into getting Gemini functional. If you attempt to control certain aspects of your smart home using Gemini on your phone, you’ll immediately understand why Gemini hasn’t made its way to your Google Nest speakers yet. Gemini really doesn’t play well with certain parts of the smart home experience.

Now, giving credit where it’s due, basic things such as turning on lights are now extremely quick. But, anything pertaining to routines you have set up is where things start to go completely off the rails. Not that everybody uses a lot of routines, but for those who do, using Gemini can be a huge hindrance. Something as simple as a goodnight routine that sets your alarm on your phone is now completely broken.

Worst of all, this runs both ways. Trying to trigger a routine to set an alarm on your phone will do nothing. But triggering that same routine from a smart speaker will do everything except for setting your alarm. With a little bit more work, this could be Gemini’s strong suit. But, as it stands right now, this is one of Gemini’s most glaring flaws.

5 Hallucinations have got to go

The biggest crack in the AI race

If there’s any consistent issue with AI that can be classified as truly catastrophic, it is hallucinations. Unfortunately for Google, Gemini is not exempt from this issue. Every AI chatbot is known to hallucinate, which is a major failure point on all counts that needs to be addressed. But, that failure becomes much worse when it comes from a product put out by Google, the company so ubiquitous with finding information online that it’s become a verb for that very action.

As long as Gemini can give you patently false information with all the confidence in the world, it can never truly become the next big thing for Google. While any number of new features can seem appealing, all of them can be undermined in an instance by an AI model telling you something you know is wrong — or worse yet, telling you something you don’t know is wrong.

Embrace the future without bulldozing the past

Gemini doesn’t need to be perfect, but it does need to actually be usable. We are still at the opt-in stage of using Gemini. Understandably, there are hiccups with this change. But Google Assistant leaves behind some very large shoes to fill. And right now, Gemini simply isn’t up to the task.

Almost all of the above issues Google needs to change about Gemini are things Google Assistant has comfortably been leading the pack with for years. It is absolutely shameful to see what was once a beloved product flushed away in the name of an inferior product. While it is understandable that Google is building a new tool from scratch, that’s no excuse for fumbling functionalities that used to be reliable.