I have loved the Nexus and Pixel experience for years and have probably used almost every major flagship Google phone launched in the last decade. But with every Pixel, my experience has only worsened after a few months of use. Sadly, it's the same story with the Pixel 8.

While Google's 2023 flagship phone packs some notable improvements and great hardware, it struggles with the basics and delivers an inferior experience to its competitors. Below are five things I hate about the Pixel 8 Pro after using it for nearly five months.

1 Poor network reception

Another year of connectivity issues on a Pixel phone

When you buy a flagship Android phone in 2024, you expect it to provide excellent connectivity. On paper, the Pixel 8 Pro ticks all the boxes, too. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 5G, eSIM, Ultra Wideband, and more. But the real-world performance leaves a lot to be desired.

My biggest complaint with the Pixel 8 Pro is the sub-par 5G experience. There have been numerous situations when I am indoors or in a poor network reception area, where mobile data barely works. It will also constantly switch between 4G and 5G, negatively impacting battery life. In the same spot, my old Galaxy S23 Ultra or my wife's iPhone 15 Pro Max had a consistent 5G network and pulled decent mobile data speeds. Switching to 4G helps in such cases, but that's not a compromise you should make on a flagship smartphone in 2024.

Besides the sub-par 5G connectivity experience, the Pixel 8 Pro is the only Android phone I have used in the last few years that randomly disconnects from my home's Wi-Fi network. This happens even when I am in the same room as the router or beside it. Initially, I blamed the issue on my old Orbi mesh routers, but I have seen similar random disconnection issues at my friend's place.

This random disconnection problem was much more frequent when I got the Pixel 8 Pro right after its launch. The December 2023 and March 2024 Pixel Feature Drop have helped reduce the problem, but it still happens at least two to three times daily.

2 Heavy battery drain on mobile data

All thanks to the Exynos modem

As if the sub-par 5G connectivity was not enough, the Pixel 8 Pro's battery life takes a huge hit when used heavily on mobile data. It will also heat up when you are in an area with a poor network connection and are using the phone to browse the web.

On Wi-Fi, the Pixel 8 Pro will easily last me through a day, which typically includes checking emails across three Gmail accounts, replying to hundreds of WhatsApp messages, an hour of browsing in Chrome, 45 minutes of phone calls, and more.

Even if my usage is not as intensive on mobile data, the phone's battery life drops by 20 to 30%. I have yet to breach the four-hour screen-on time mark on the Pixel 8 Pro with mobile data. While on Wi-Fi, I easily get over five hours of screen-on usage with some juice left in the tank.

The Exynos modem has to be the root cause of the Pixel 8's poor 5G connectivity experience and heavy battery drain on mobile data. Based on my testing, it is nowhere as good as Qualcomm's Snapdragon modem.

3 Inconsistent battery life

A staple Pixel issue

My AP colleague Connor Cawley recently highlighted the Pixel 8’s inconsistent and poor battery life and how Google should fix this on priority with the Pixel 9. I have had a similar experience with my Pixel 8 Pro — inconsistent battery life that can vary wildly daily for no apparent reason.

Sometimes, a restart can help fix the random battery drain. In other cases, the issue automatically resolves itself after a few days. The problem is that I have not experienced such inconsistent battery life on any other non-Pixel Android phone in the last few years.

Even at its best, though, the Pixel 8 Pro's runtime is nowhere close to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, S23 Ultra, or the OnePlus 12. In a year when flagship Android phones are delivering better battery life than ever, it is a shame to experience the Pixel's relatively poor runtime.

4 Slow charging speeds

The Pixel's charging speed desperately needs a boost

The Pixel 8 Pro's slow charging worsens the overall experience. While Google's 2023 flagship Pixel charges slightly faster than its predecessor, the improvement is not enough.

A full charge from an almost empty battery takes over 75 minutes, which is slow by 2024's standard. The Pixel can go from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes, and that would have been enough if the phone delivered consistent battery life.

Considering how battery life can vary, you'll always want extra juice in the tank. But with the slow top-up speeds, that few extra percent can take a while. This can be frustrating when you are in a hurry or have limited access to a wall adapter.

5 Lack of accessories

Where is the innovation?

Coming from the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, I was taken aback by the lack of case and accessory options for the Pixel 8 Pro. When the phone initially launched, there were hardly any covers available for it, at least for me in India.

While a lot more case options have popped up in the months following the phone's release, you will still get a wider cover variety for older Samsungs and iPhones than the latest Pixel. And all the best in finding a MagSafe-compatible case for the Pixel 8 Pro outside the US — the options are almost non-existent.

The situation is even worse with screen protectors. While there are options from renowned brands like Spigen, they have fit issues. They have a black border running across the edges, which eats into the phone's display viewing area.

Google needs to take its Pixel lineup seriously

Over the last few years, I have been disappointed after using Google's latest and greatest Pixel for a few months. The Pixel 8 Pro is no exception. For all the improvements it packs over its predecessor, Google needs to get its act together and solve the basic issues first.

There's no point in a smartphone having cutting-edge AI features or getting seven years of software updates if it struggles with connectivity issues and battery life. This inconsistent experience is also why it is hard for some of our team members to recommend Pixel phones to regular users.