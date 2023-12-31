2023 Android smartphones were all about refinements. They delivered great better performance, all-day battery life, and impressive imaging performance. But that was this year. What improvements are we expecting to see in smartphones in 2024? What buzzword will every premium phone's marketing materials and specs sheet feature? Below are the top 5 tech predictions for 2024 smartphones we expect to see and hear a lot about from next year.

1. On-device AI

2023 was all about chatbots and AI. This trend should continue next year, with the LLM powering these generative AI tools getting even better. We will also see generative AI become more accessible and run on-device on 2024 Android flagships. Qualcomm has already announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, featuring a new AI Engine with impressive generative AI capabilities.

Samsung is rumored to include on-device AI on the Galaxy S24, with several AI-powered features like real-time call translation, Magic Editor for videos, and more. A recent report indicates the Google Pixel 9 might ship with a Gemini-powered AI called Pixie.

Generative AI wallpapers, smarter autocorrect suggestions based on your conversation, the ability to draft long emails or documents using just a prompt, and contextual suggestions based on your usage — these are just some of the features that on-device AI could bring to 2024 Android smartphones. And this is just the beginning. We should see a lot more innovative use of AI to boost productivity and make complex features easier to use.

2. Better freedom to sideload apps

Android has allowed sideloading APKs since its inception. But in recent years, Google has clamped down on this heavily in a bid to prevent users from accidentally installing scammy or unwanted apps on their phones. The Play Store also does not offer US developers the option to use an alternative billing method like in other markets. And then there's Apple, which does not support sideloading on the iPhone.

Thanks to regulatory pressure, all this should change in 2024. Google has already announced significant changes to how sideloading will work on Android. It will simplify the process, with users going through one unified screen to install apps from third-party sources. Additionally, the company will implement an alternative billing system called User Choice Billing for Android users in the US. It would allow developers to receive payments from other methods besides Google Play. However, the company will charge developers a 26% platform fee on every transaction.

Additionally, Android manufacturers can add a shortcut to their alternative app store right on the phone's home screen.

Apple might enable sideloading on the iPhone with a future iOS 17 release, at least in Europe next year. The move will come as the company must adhere to the EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is forcing tech giants to open up their monopolistic app stores to third-party options. The Cupertino giant has also confirmed adding RCS support to iMessage in 2024.

Expect Google, Apple, and other tech giants to open more of their closely guarded services to third-party players in 2024 to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

3. Super-bright displays

Until a few years ago, Android manufacturers were in a race to use high-resolution displays on their phones. Then, each was in a race to use high refresh rate panels. And if devices like the OnePlus Open, Xiaomi 14 Pro, and the OnePlus 12 are any indication, 2024 will be all about manufacturers using super-bright displays on their phones.

The race has already begun, with the OnePlus Open claiming a peak brightness of 2,800 nits, the brightest ever screen for a foldable. Xiaomi claims the 14 Pro's display has an eye-searing peak brightness of 3,000 nits. OnePlus is a step ahead, claiming that the OnePlus 12's screen can hit 4,500 nits. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and its smaller siblings are rumored to offer a peak brightness of over 2,500 nits.

The screens of the best Android phones were already readable in direct sunlight. With such crazy high brightness levels, 2024 Android flagships deliver an even better experience.

4. Qi2 on Android

The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) announced Qi2 with built-in MagSafe support at CES 2023. The first Qi2-compatible products hit the shelves right before the holiday season, with more expected to debut at next year's CES. And while no Android manufacturer has launched a smartphone with Qi2 support yet, this should change in 2024.

Many major Android flagships launching from at least the second half of 2024 should feature Qi2, allowing them to magnetically snap to wireless chargers for a more secure experience. Signs of Google adding MagSafe-style wireless charging to the Pixel 9 have already appeared online.

Qi2 will also allow magnetic accessories to snap onto the back of the phone. However, the new wireless charging standard won't reduce the charging time. The current version only supports speeds of up to 15W, the same as Qi. You can always use one of the best MagSafe adapters to unofficially add Qi2 to your phone, though native support is always better.

5. Longer software and hardware support

Most Android manufacturers have offered three or four years of software support for their premium and flagship devices launched in the last few years. But then Google raised the bar to a new level with the Pixel 8 this year by promising seven years of OS and security updates.

Hopefully, this trend will continue in 2024, with Android makers stepping up and promising even longer software support for their devices. They might not beat Google's promise of seven years of updates. Still, any improvement over their existing software support timeframe would be a welcome addition.

Google's long software support is backed by an impressive promise of providing spare parts for the Pixel 8 series for seven years. This will go a long way toward extending the device's lifespan and ensuring users can easily get their phone repaired during that time period.

With the European Union pushing companies to support their devices for longer and reduce e-waste, we should see other Android manufacturers providing longer hardware support.

2024 could make smartphones exciting again

Admittedly, the pace of innovation in the smartphone world has slowed in the last few years. While every new model packs upgrades over its predecessor, they are iterative and don't offer any significant real-world improvement.

2024 could change that. Although most upgrades might appear iterative at first glance, they will all combine to deliver a better user experience. The addition of on-device and generative AI could forever change how we take and edit photos and videos. At the same time, longer hardware and software support will allow you to get more out of your favorite phone during its lifespan.