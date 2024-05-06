Spotify is the world's most popular music streaming service for a reason. This is despite its library not being as exhaustive as YouTube Music and missing out on a lossless tier like Apple Music. But Spotify makes up for these shortcomings with its excellent apps across all platforms. While the Spotify Android app is straightforward to use, you can use a few settings and features to improve the experience further. Check them out below.

1 Amp up the streaming quality

Listen to your favorite artists in the best quality possible

Spotify does not offer a hi-fi or lossless audio playback option like Apple Music or Amazon Music. This does not mean you have to listen to your favorite artists and albums in sub-par quality.

By default, Spotify will adjust the music streaming quality depending on the mobile or Wi-Fi speed. But you can set the app to stream music at the highest quality possible, irrespective of the network your phone is connected to.

Open the Spotify app on your Android phone. Tap your profile photo in the top-left corner, followed by Settings and privacy. Scroll down and tap Audio Quality. Change the streaming quality to Very high under both Wi-Fi streaming and Mobile streaming. Also, make sure to change the Download quality to Very high if you download songs from Spotify for offline playback. Close

If you use Spotify to watch music videos, you can bump its video quality too. Head over to Settings and privacy > Video Quality and then change the relevant options to Very high.

2 Start a Private listening session

For music you don't want anyone to know about

We all have guilty pleasure songs and artists we don't want the world to know about. But what if you don't your friends and followers on Spotify not know about them? Or maybe you want to explore new music and not want Spotify to factor them into its recommendations?

In such instances, you can start a Private session. This will ensure that whatever music you listen to is not visible to your followers and that Spotify's recommendation engine does not consider it.

Open the Spotify app on your Android phone and tap on your profile photo in the top-left corner. Tap Settings and privacy in the hamburger menu, followed by Privacy & Social. Enable the Private session toggle. Close

Remember that Spotify will not show anywhere in the app if a Private session is enabled. A private session automatically closes after six hours, though you can always turn it off manually before that.

3 Enable gapless playback

To avoid the silence between tracks

By default, there is a gap of a few seconds after a track ends and Spotify starts playing another one. If you don't like this, you can enable gapless playback to enjoy uninterrupted music playback.

From the Spotify app, tap on your profile photo in the top-left corner. On the hamburger menu, select Settings and privacy. Navigate to Playback and enable the Gapless playback option. Close

You can also use the crossfade option, enabling Spotify to fade from one song to another automatically.

4 Pin your favorite playlists

For quick access

If, like me, you have many Spotify playlists, managing them can become difficult. And even among hundreds of playlists, you likely have a few favorites you always go back to. You can pin such playlists to reach them quickly.

Head to Your Library tab in Spotify for Android. Use the filter at the top to only show all available playlists. Long-press on the playlist you want to pin and select the Pin playlist option. Close

You can pin multiple playlists, and all of them will appear at the top of your library for quick access.

5 Turn off Spotify Canvas animations

Because the looping videos can get annoying

With Spotify Canvas, artists can show a small video of three to eight seconds instead of the album artwork on the Now Playing screen. While this looks a lot more attractive than the album art, it can get annoying and distracting fast. Not to mention, such small videos also consume a lot of data.

In the Spotify app, tap on your profile photo in the top-left corner, followed by Settings and privacy. Tap Playback, scroll to the bottom, and turn off the Canvas option. Close

Once disabled, you will see the album art in all songs you listen to instead of the short, looping videos.

Get the most out of Spotify

By tweaking the above settings, you can enjoy a better Spotify experience on your Android phone.

While Spotify started as a music streaming service, it has expanded to more than music in recent years. As a paying subscriber, you can listen to over 200,000 audiobooks for free, with Spotify giving a monthly e-book allowance.