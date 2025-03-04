It's been a long time since Apple's iPad lineup was worthy of a dedicated press conference — last year's iPad Pro announcement was the rare time the company's tablets can stand on their own. These days, we usually get a handful of press releases instead, especially when there's not much new or notable about the company's upgraded products. That's what happened this morning, when Apple unveiled "new" iterations of its iPad Air and base iPad lineups, with both up for pre-order ahead of next week's launch date.

The only thing is, are these actually new iPads? Both versions stuck with their previous colors and prices, simply replacing their respective chipsets with something a little newer and, in the case of the $350 model, upgrading its starting . Fine tablets they might be, but an exciting update? Hardly. If you've been after a new tablet and you're tempted by today's iPad announcement, it's a surprisingly great time to pick up a Galaxy Tab in its place. No matter your budget, here are five Samsung tablets to keep an eye on.

5 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ (256GB)

Pick it over the iPad (11th-gen)

Apple's $350 iPad is a better deal than ever now that it starts at 128GB, but what if I told you Samsung's entry-level alternative includes more storage, a faster display, and can be yours right now for just $200? That's the promise the Galaxy Tab A9+ delivers. Best Buy currently has the 256GB variant marked down by almost half, and while I'm not about to pretend it's a mobile powerhouse, you could do plenty worse for a basic media consumption device.

With a 90Hz 1080p LCD display, a long-lasting battery, and expandable storage should you need more space, this is a great "first" tablet for your kids, parents, or anyone in between. Its Snapdragon 695 might not blow you away — especially compared to the A16 chip found in Apple's $350 iPad — but it should be more than enough to power lighter mobile fare like Candy Crush or Balatro. This deal on the 256GB model is the best we've seen, but if you have to buy from Amazon, the 128GB model is available there for just $20 more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 7 / 10 $200 $320 Save $120 The Samsung Galaxy A9+ is a budget tablet with an 11-inch LCD display, stereo speakers, and a large battery. It’s quite a capable device, featuring a decently powerful Snapdragon 695 chip, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it even has expandable storage via a microSD card slot. The Galaxy A9+ is worth considering if you’re looking for a great device for social media, video streaming, and even light gaming, especially with the optional 5G support. $200 at Best Buy

4 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Pick it over the iPad (11th-gen)

Okay, let's talk about something a little more impressive. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE might not have the world's most appealing name, but it's a surprisingly solid tablet for the price. At $300, you're still undercutting Apple's entry-level iPad, all while getting an upgraded experience across the board. You're still stuck on an 11-inch 90Hz LCD panel — no OLED at this price — but it's an exceptional panel regardless, and much higher resolution than on Samsung's A-series model. Likewise, the leap to an Exynos 1380 isn't an extreme boost in performance, but it's more than enough to throw some extra games on your slate.

The Tab S9 FE has some nice quality-of-life improvements you won't find on the base model iPad, including a microSD card slot for additional storage, faster charging speeds, and an S Pen included in the box for sketching or taking notes. That gives Samsung plenty of advantages over Apple, and thanks to ongoing sales at a variety of retailers, you can have it for well under the iPad's starting price. Apple's USB-C-equipped Pencil alone will run you an extra $80 on top of the tablet, making Samsung's stylus inclusion here feel like that much more of a deal.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a budget-friendly addition to Samsung's tablet lineup, with a focus on versatility and integration with the Samsung ecosystem. Regularly available for $450, the tablet is currently 27 percent off, effectively saving you $120 off the full price. $450 at Amazon $450 at Best Buy $450 at Samsung

3 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Pick it over the 13-inch iPad Air (M3)

What's really great about shopping for one of Samsung's tablets over various iPad alternatives is how easy it is to grab a device with a massive display without breaking the bank. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ takes everything that made the 11-inch model so good — including that bundled stylus — and blows it up to an expansive 12.4-inch screen. At $450, it's the first time on this list an iPad has beaten a competitor on price. And yet, with the larger display here, it's difficult to really compare the 11-inch base iPad to anything.

To get a similarly-sized iPad, you'd have to move to the 13-inch iPad Air, which starts at a whopping $800. Don't worry — if you have nearly a grand burning a hole in your pocket, we've got something on this list for you too. But the Tab S9 FE+ manages to deliver a very similar experience in all but processing power for nearly half the price. While I'm not going to tell anyone that the Exynos 1380 stands a chance against Apple's M3, if all you're doing is watching YouTube or looking up recipes in the kitchen — and you want as big a display as possible — the Tab S9 FE+ is the obvious way to go.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is Samsung's 12.4" midrange Android tablet. Like its smaller cousin, the Tab S9 FE+ comes with an Exynos 1380 chipset with either eight or twelve gigs of RAM. It's also got an impressive IP68 water and dust resistance and comes bundled with an S Pen stylus. $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Samsung

2 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

Pick it over the 13-inch iPad Air (M3)

Alright, now we're getting into the real powerhouse stuff. Last year, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra, two models that are, in most ways, identical to their predecessors in all but chipset. Sound familiar? While I think Samsung's switch to MediaTek went without any major hitches, the Tab S9 series still represents a fantastic lineup in its own right, and these days, all three models are practically permanently discounted.

While I could recommend the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 — which didn't see a replacement model last year — the 12.4-inch Tab S9+ is actually on sale for the same price. $700 gets you a killer 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that can still handle anything Android could possibly throw at it, and, of course, that bundled stylus. That's $100 cheaper than Apple's equivalent, but if you factor in the swap to OLED, you're looking at a Galaxy Tab that has more in common with the ultra-expensive iPad Pro than the 13-inch iPad Air. Not too shabby, Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ is a powerhouse of a tablet, and while the cost is high, it provides users with a device capable of handling an assortment of applications. Part of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, the S9+ sits in the middle with a 12.4-inch screen, dual rear cameras, and a 10,090mAh battery. $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

1 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Pick it over, well, pretty much any iPad

If you're looking to score an impressive tablet and an excellent deal in one swift click of the "Add to Cart" button, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is the way to go. At $900, this is an expensive device. But with a 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, two rear-facing cameras, the bundled S Pen, and incredible battery life, it's hard not to point at this slate over either of Apple's upgraded iPads. Sure, the 15-inch screen might be a little much for some people, but if you can deal with the added weight — 1.61 pounds in total — it's a pretty excellent laptop replacement.

In fact, compared to the money you'd be saving on Apple's 13-inch OLED iPad Pro, it might not be such a bad idea to spend that savings on a keyboard dock. Paired with DeX, you'd be surprised how great the Galaxy Tab can be for productivity. At the end of the day, though, Samsung's 15-inch model is more expensive than any of the iPads announced this week, for one simple reason: a 15-inch iPad doesn't exist. Just one more reason to opt for this model.

Apple's iPad lineup might look shiny and new, but you can find better deals elsewhere

Obviously, there are plenty of strengths offered by Apple's new iPad and iPad Air. The Air's M3 chip, in particular, is just unbeatable in terms of raw horsepower. And yet, iPadOS — for all of its exclusive apps — just isn't built particularly well to do anything with that power. Trust me, I'd love to consider a move to the iPad, but without support for real desktop apps, what good is any M-series chip in these tablets?

Samsung's lineup here loses out on sheer performance in most cases; Apple's chipsets really are just that good. Yet, I'd be hard pressed to think of a reason to pick the iPad over most of the tablets on this list. Unless you're already baked into the Apple ecosystem — or you're married to an app like Procreate — a cheaper Galaxy Tab can do you really well. Especially when sale prices are this low.