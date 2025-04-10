It might have taken a slight delay to get here, but the Pixel 9a is finally available to order starting today. I'm still testing out the phone myself — look for AP's review early next week — but so far, I'm pretty impressed with what is obviously Google's best A-series entry to date. No matter how you feel about the camera bar-less design or some of its missing features, the Pixel 9a has left me pretty excited about Google's latest value proposition here. In fact, I think it might be the Android phone to buy right now — here's why.

5 This design is much nicer in person than it appears online

Take it from me, a person who didn't like the design online

Look, I get it. From the moment I first laid eyes on this thing — both in leaked renders and in our team's hands-on images — I was unsold on the design. The decision to drop the camera bar in favor of a flat (or mostly flat) back rubbed a lot of people in this industry the wrong way, as they saw the Pixel team leaving behind an iconic look for no particular reason. Combined with the larger bezels and the flat frame, I just wasn't sure how I'd feel when the Pixel 9a eventually landed in my hand.

The answer, of course, is "totally fine," as I actually really like the design Google's decided to go with here. It's strange to celebrate something as simple as sliding a phone in your pocket, but the lack of a camera bar makes a real difference here — it never got caught on the lip of a jeans pocket, for example, and felt much slimmer in my pants as a result. The larger bezels appeared accentuated by the flat frame in our hands-on photos, but in person, I stopped noticing the bezels almost as soon as the device was turned on.

Obviously, something like the look and feel of any given phone is going to come down to personal preference. But if you, like myself, never quite clicked with the Pixel 9a no matter how many times it appeared in various leaks and renders, I'd advise you to check out the phone in person before fully writing it off. And I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the colors — I'm a big fan of the Iris color on my unit, and the Peony looks great too.

4 The basics — and then some — are absolutely nailed here

Everything you need, very little you don't

This is, bar none, the most stacked A-series Pixel we've seen yet. It's a little wild to consider the Pixel 7a — a device that felt cheaper to hold than its price tag implied — was just two years ago. No one is going to mistake the Pixel 9a for a flagship smartphone, but the device that is here feels great in the hand. The matte polycarbonate back is a step above the already-excellent Pixel 8a's build quality, and the flat frame feels as good as it did on the regular Pixel 9.

But, in my opinion, what really matters is the display. While it's still laid under Gorilla Glass 3 — and yes, when you use as many different smartphones in a year as I do, you can absolutely feel the difference in newer glass applications from Corning — it's as good as the panel found on the regular Pixel 9. Hell, it might be the same panel used on the Pixel 9, since practically every spec from dimensions to brightness ratings are identical. Either way, it's one of the best screens I've seen on a $500 smartphone.

But the rest of the phone is great, too. Speakers are solid, haptics are good, buttons are satisfyingly clicky — it all adds up to a surprisingly robust smartphone. Sure, it's missing some of the more advanced specs of Google's flagships, including the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and that additional 4-8GB of memory, but man, for $500, this is as complete a package as we've ever seen from this company.

3 You just don't know how lovely a camera bump-less phone is until you use one

Even at the cost of the Pixel's identity