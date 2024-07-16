Out of all the Galaxy Unpacked announcements this year, the one I'm most excited about is the Galaxy Ring. All the other products Samsung announced were either boring refreshes, like the foldables, or the Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Buds 3, which are taking a little too much inspiration from Apple. By comparison, the Galaxy Ring is a new form factor for Samsung, and it seems to seamlessly fit into the smartphone ecosystem.

I've been intrigued by smart rings for a long time, but I've been waiting for a smartphone maker to release one of their own. I wanted something that looked stylish, could be worn all the time, complimented my other wearables, and fit into a device ecosystem. The Galaxy Ring checks all those boxes. Sure, it's expensive at $400, but I don't really care — I'm ready to buy it.

1 I can wear it all the time

Smartwatches just aren't comfortable enough for certain situations

I've worn a smartwatch since 2015 and rocked a Fitbit before that, but after nearly a decade of using all kinds, I can't figure out a way to consistently wear them. Sometimes, I'll go on a trip and forget to bring a charger, and other times I'll simply forget to plug it in at night. And as intrigued as I am by sleep tracking, I can't get comfortable wearing a watch at night, even ones as small as the Google Pixel Watch 2 and Whoop 4.0.

I'd say that I wear a smartwatch on most days, but not every day. It's pretty frustrating to lose a streak, miss tracking an activity, or simply not track health data when I forget my watch, or it dies. Some of my most active days happen when my watch is dead, and that's because the busyness and hustle is what prevents me from consistently charging it.

The Galaxy Ring is a solution to all of that, as you can keep it on your finger basically all the time, and it'll track everything in the background. It can detect a workout automatically, track your sleep at night, and give you a daily Energy Score. It'll also pick up on your heart rate and use all that information to provide Wellness Tips.

I've always wanted a fallback wearable, something that could pick up the slack if my smartwatch dies, I forget it, or simply can't wear it for some reason. That's exactly what the Galaxy Ring is, and I'm here for it.

2 It compliments a smartwatch

A Galaxy Ring and a Galaxy Watch work better together