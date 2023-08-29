If you’re taking these last couple of weeks of summer to tie up loose ends before the school year starts, you’re likely looking for great deals on necessities. While retail giants like Best Buy offer back-to-school discounts on tech products from laptops to headphones, there are notable software and subscription sales at StackSocial happening now.

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional

Having the right tools to tackle any project or assignment is crucial, and no other suite of software has done this brilliantly for as long as Microsoft. The latest Microsoft Office 2021 Professional includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. This deal gives you a lifetime subscription to all of these for just $35, no additional monthly or annual fees required. All you have to do is redeem the code within 30 days of purchase, or else it’s rendered invalid. You can choose the one that’s compatible for Windows, or the one compatible for Mac.

Microsoft Office 2021 Professional $35 $220 Save $185 Whether you’re a professional who needs to handle documents and data or a student who needs to create a presentation that captures what you’ve learned, Microsoft Office 2021 Professional provides all kinds of solutions. The package includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher and Access. $35 at StackSocial

Costco Gold Star Membership

Whether you’re a fan of bulk shopping or not, it’s no secret that Costco proves to be a one-stop-shop filled with deals on great products including technology, books, groceries, and household items. While we won’t try to convince minimalists to convert to hoarders, we do want you to save money on a Costco membership. The normal $60 annual fee for a Gold Star Membership is cut in half at StackSocial, down to just $30. It’s important to note that this deal applies to new members only, or to those whose memberships have been expired for more than 18 months.

Costco $30 $60 Save $30 With hundreds of Costco locations across the country offering a wide range of products from technology to groceries, having a membership to Costco is worth it, especially for families that have a lot of expenses to cover. New members can save $30 on a 1-year Gold Star Membership to Costco and save even more on items ranging from electronics to groceries. $30 at StackSocial

RoboKiller

Spam calls are no fun. Thankfully apps like RoboKiller will take care of unwanted phone calls and text messages automatically. RoboKiller employs a predictive algorithm that intercepts incoming spam calls in less than 0.01 seconds. With a global scammer black-list of over 500 million known phone scams, RoboKiller is a well-equipped defense for your phone. You can opt for a one-year subscription for $20 and save $20, or a two-year subscription for $40 and save $40. The biggest savings will come with the three-year subscription, down to $50 from $120.

Source: StackSocial RoboKiller Spam Call & Text Blocker Subscription $50 $120 Save $70 Eliminate 99% of spam calls and 95% of spam texts with RoboKiller, an app that blocks unwanted calls and messages within 0.01 seconds. RoboKiller also uses answer bots to troll scammers, so you can rest assured that justice is served. $50 at StackSocial

StackSkills

For the knowledge-hungry who never want to stop learning new skills, this bundle of StackSkills is for you. For just $35, you get instant access to over 1,000 courses in IT, graphic design, finance, business, marketing and more. These courses are perfect for those who are committed to personal or career growth. They range from beginner levels to advanced, so you can start something new or gain expertise in a subject you’re already well-versed in. For just $35 and lifetime access to online learning, this can also be a great gift for the studious and curious people in your life. Enjoy the $1,460 savings on something nice.

Source: StackSocial Stackskills $35 $1495 Save $1460 StackSkills, offered exclusively by StackSocial, offers over 1,000 courses that’ll instruct you in the most marketable skills used today. Whether you’re a beginner in any given subject or someone who wants to narrow their professional niche, StackSkills offers relevant courses with up-to-date information to make your learning experience well worth it. $35 at StackSocial

Dollar Flight Club

Last but certainly not least, this deal is for the adventure seekers in life. Dollar Flight Club is well known for finding and sharing deals on flights to over 1 million members across the world and counting. StackSocial is offering the Premium lifetime subscription on domestic and international flights for $30 and a savings of $660. For those who like to travel in style and comfort, you can opt for the Premium Plus+ lifetime subscription for just $60, and save a grander total of $1,660. In addition to great deals from your favorite airports sent directly to your inbox, DFC members get perks and discounts of up to 50% off from partners including Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and more.